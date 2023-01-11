Red Cross helped 19 people affected by home fires last week in Central Illinois

FARMER CITY — American Red Cross volunteers in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter responded to six home fires in the past week.

The fires were in Chillicothe, Farmer City, Green Valley, Pekin and Peoria, according to a Monday news release. The Red Cross provided assistance to 19 individuals by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

Homes fires tend to increase during the winter. Throughout Illinois in December, Red Cross volunteers responded to 192 fires while serving 855 clients; over 100 of those fires took place between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1.

Home fires are the most frequent disasters and claim seven lives every day in the U.S., the news release said. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50%.

The Red Cross home fire or local disaster dispatch line is 877-597-0747. The Red Cross Emergency app can be downloaded at redcross.org/apps.

To volunteer with the Red Cross, go to redcross.org/volunteer.

