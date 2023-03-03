BLOOMINGTON — American Red Cross volunteers, along with the fire departments in Bloomington and Normal, will install free smoke alarms in residents' homes on Saturday.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday to undergo training and hear from Lyn Hruska, executive director of the Red Cross Central Illinois chapter.

Volunteers will then go out to install smoke alarms in Bloomington-Normal homes and discuss home fire safety with families.

The event is part of the Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires in half, according to the Red Cross.

To sign up for a free smoke alarm installation appointment, go to tinyurl.com/BloomingtonNormalSmokeAlarms23 or call 833-422-1751.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information.

