NORMAL — McLean County's recycling efforts have steadily increased despite the global pandemic and the increased presence of single-use, non-recyclable plastics and packaging.

In a Thursday press release, the Ecology Action Center reported that municipal solid waste recycling rates for 2022 were at a five-year high for McLean County at 46.85%.

The first landmark of the county's 20-year goal, drafted in 2017, is 50%.

"Although this goal has yet to be met," the release read, "McLean County is well ahead of the 32.1% national recycling average."

EAC Executive Director Michael Brown attributed this trend to residents being wiser about recycling as well as the area's corporations taking significant measures to recycle.

"Rivian's efforts, obviously, everything that they're doing. They're a big player in everything (recycling) in our community at this point," Brown said.

He credited Bridgestone, as well, as being a driving force in using less landfill space.

"Bridgestone has a goal to be 90% diversion from the landfill by the end of 2023," Brown said. "Efforts like these really are impressive and do help our community as we try to recycle more."

According to Thursday's press release, "The amount of single stream recycling collected in McLean County in 2022 rose by 14.7%."

This number reflects curbside recycling as well as collection at the county's four community recycling drop-off locations at Heartland Community College, Jewel-Osco off Cottage Avenue, Walmart on Greenbriar Drive and one that is being relocated from Chiddix Junior High to the Crossroads Center off Wylie Drive in west Bloomington.

Brown attributed the less-than-meteoric rise in recycling in the past five years mainly to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was an increase in disposable, single-use, non-recyclable packaging," Brown said, primarily from ordering take-out from local restaurants and having more things delivered versus bought in store.

Brown recommended that home- and business-owners use the resources available at the EAC and through recyclebn.org in order to become "better recyclers."

5 major mistakes people tend to make when recycling: Trying to recycle coated wrapping paper, Putting electronics with other recyclables, Putting broken glasses in recycling bins, Putting all plastics together, Attempting to recycle paper food and drink containers