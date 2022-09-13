Recovery through resilience: Bloomington native shares her medical journey

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just a few weeks into the pandemic, 12-year-old Kendall Tongate was at home finishing her seventh grade year at Cavalry Christian Academy when she began to feel some pain and a slight tingling in her legs.

"We were just chilling at home a lot, and so at first it was interesting because her and I have always been super close and we have some sort of sister intuition, so I knew really before anyone else would say something was wrong," said Peyton Tongate, Kendall's sister.

By the time they reached the emergency room at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Kendall was nauseated and couldn't stand up on her own; she had to be taken in by a wheelchair.

After initial tests did not reveal the cause, she was taken by ambulance to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. There, after an MRI, Kendall was diagnosed with a spinal cord stroke and paralysis from the waist down, said Kendall's mother, Misty Tongate.

Two years later, Kendall's path to recovery has been robust — and an inspiration for those around her who have seen her resilience and motivation to move forward.

"I've learned more from Kendall than Kendall could ever learn from me," Misty Tongate said. "I've learned more about tenacity, being diligent, committed and faithful, and I just love that I get to be on that journey with her."

Similar to strokes that occur in the brain, a spinal cord stroke occurs when blood flow in the spine is blocked and the spine does not receive enough oxygen and nutrients, causing the cells in the spinal cord to become damaged.

Kendall, now 15, is receiving treatment at the Center Of Recovery and Exercise in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Executive Director Malerie Robinson said Kendall is among only three people with spinal cord strokes that Robinson has met during her 12 years working in neurorehabilitation.

Even though it is a rare injury that inhibits the ability for people to walk, Robinson said there is still a pathway to recovery.

"Thirty years ago, people in Kendall's situation were provided no hope," Robinson said. "Now there's been a paradigm shift in that there is proof that our body can regenerate new pathways."

After rigorous therapy, Kendall has regained movement in her hip flexors and has been able to move a little bit of everything below the waist, including her toes.

After her diagnosis, Kendall was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, where she spent some time in rehabilitation. She later went to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute at the University of Louisville; Bachik Methods in Dallas for neurological conditioning; and the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore.

Misty Tongate said most of the treatment and medication her daughter receives is not covered by insurance and is not always available in Illinois. The family sold their house in Bloomington, giving them flexibility to go where needed for Kendall's recovery and allowing her to continue recovery without worrying about operating a wheelchair in snow and ice.

Since moving to Orlando, Florida, Kendall primarily receives treatment from CORE, plus seven hours of therapy per week at the gym, and additional work on her own at home.

Aside from stretching, she uses a weight-bearing device in gait walking patterns to help her with balance and foot placement. She also uses a functional electrical stimulation bike to stimulate her muscles.

Although this can be a lot for any teenager to deal with, Kendall said she does not want pity. Instead, she said, her injury has brought joy to her life with the new experiences and people she has met along her journey.

"You just keep going because it just becomes a part of your life. It's not anything different," she said. "I kind of think of it as a sports practice, and it's also much more fun because your trainers become your friends, and as you do your therapy, you're still talking with them."

Kendall has continued her school work through Florida Virtual School, and she's learning to drive with adaptive controls. She's even joined a production of the musical "Seussical" at Central Florida Performing Arts.

Once a week, the family celebrates "Fun Fridays," when they like to take walks by the lake, get dinner, see a movie or go to the mall. Peyton Tongate also lives with Kendall, keeping her company when she is not working toward her degree in education at the University of Central Florida.

"I think that it definitely changed the whole direction of my life because I thought I was gonna be at (Illinois) Wesleyan (University) and doing something totally different," Peyton Tongate said. "And I also had no idea about spinal cord injuries or wheelchair users or disability rights. This has led me to become really passionate about that field and making more people aware."

Gary Tongate, Kendall's father, said he's proud of seeing Kendall work as hard as she has throughout her treatment. He's also proud of Peyton, who has taken on a role that many 20-year-olds would not care for.

"I know there are tough days, but (Kendall) has had a tremendous attitude throughout this journey," Gary Tongate said. "It's something you can hope for as a parent, and it's also something that makes you pretty proud."

The family created a GoFundMe page to help pay the medical bills; more recently, Gary Tongate started hosting events to raise funds, along with awareness of spinal cord injuries.

TO HELP The family's GoFundMe fundraising website is at gofundme.com/f/kendalls-miracle.

A golf outing planned in Bloomington last weekend had to be canceled due to weather, but the family did raffle off prizes and raise money during a gathering at Merna Tap, 15989 N. 2300 East Road, in Normal.

People can also follow Kendall's journey on Facebook at Kendall's Miracle or on Instagram @kendalls_miracle.

As for what's next for Kendall, she wants to continue her adaptive driving lessons and get her driver's license. She's also looking forward to finishing her school work, with hopes to go to college to become a pediatric nurse.

"God is the most important thing to me," Kendall said. "A lot of people ask me how I stay so positive in all this, and I just say it's because of God."