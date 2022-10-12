Railroad Historical Society celebrating 50th anniversary in Normal

NORMAL — The Gulf, Mobil and Ohio (GM&O) Railroad Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Bloomington-Normal.
The organization will return to the Twin Cities Oct. 21-22 at the Holiday Inn, 8 Traders Circle, in north Normal.
On Friday, Oct. 21, an informal reminiscence program will take place at the hotel from 7-9 p.m. Registered GM&O Historical Society members and retired and working railroaders will receive free admission with their railroad identification. Admission is $5 for the general public.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, a railroad show will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Railroad memorabilia, books, photographs and model trains will be available for sale. Admission is $5 per person.
The GM&O Railroad was first known as the Chicago & Alton Railroads. The passenger trains ran through Bloomington-Normal starting in the 1860s until 1972.
Bloomington's largest employer used to be the local railroad repair shop, and many of the train crews were locally stationed.
In 1972, the GM&O Railroad merged with the Illinois Central. The local repair shops were eventually demolished; that same year the local railroaders established the GM&O Historical Society.
For more information, contact 314-484-1592 or
asisk@sbcglobal.net, or visit gmohs.org.
Night city editor Roger Miller shares his overnight Amtrak journey from Chicago to Baltimore.
Check out the fun from the Illinois Art Station 1st year Anniversary Celebration
Shari Buckellew, Kristie Toohill
Shari Buckellew, Kristie Toohill
J. A. Hurt
Deb and Maggie Lesser
Deb and Maggie Lesser
J. A. Hurt
Pam Eaton, Melissa and Kevin McCarthy, Chemberly Cummings
J. A. Hurt
Terri Cannon, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Terri Cannon, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
J. A. Hurt
Shari Buckellew, Bill Brady
J. A. Hurt
Jonathan Stein, Erin and Mike Straza, Chemberly Cummings
J. A. Hurt
Cat Woods, Marlene Woodruff, Bill Brady
Cat Woods, Marlene Woodruff, Bill Brady
J. A. Hurt
Gail and Galen Crow
J. A. Hurt
Beth Whisman, Nate and Rachel Carpenter
Beth Whisman, Nate and Rachel Carpenter
J. A. Hurt
Hannah Johnson
J. A. Hurt
Lacey Glandon, Hannah Johnson, Kyle Glandon
Lacey Glandon, Hannah Johnson, Kyle Glandon
J. A. Hurt
Michaela Hayes, Zoe Parks
J. A. Hurt
Melissa and Jason Breeden
J. A. Hurt
Efrain and Margot Ocon
J. A. Hurt
Becky Breen, Julie Morton
J. A. Hurt
Efrain and Margot Ocon at one of the creation stations
J. A. Hurt
Heather Young, Kathleen Lorenz
J. A. Hurt
Heather Young, Cat Woods, Kathleen Lorenz
J. A. Hurt
Orly Edge, Bonnie Bernardi
J. A. Hurt
Jeff Woodard, Kyle and Lacey Glandon
J. A. Hurt
Judith Briggs, Rick Lawliss
J. A. Hurt
Marcos and Julia Mendez
J. A. Hurt
Venezuelan singer Maria Alejandra Rodriguez
J. A. Hurt
George Gordon, Ray Bergner, Ken Berk
J. A. Hurt
Charlie and Joan Vanden Eynden
J. A. Hurt
The Illinois Art Station
J. A. Hurt
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.