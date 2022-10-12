Railroad Historical Society celebrating 50th anniversary in Normal

NORMAL — The Gulf, Mobil and Ohio (GM&O) Railroad Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Bloomington-Normal.

The organization will return to the Twin Cities Oct. 21-22 at the Holiday Inn, 8 Traders Circle, in north Normal.

On Friday, Oct. 21, an informal reminiscence program will take place at the hotel from 7-9 p.m. Registered GM&O Historical Society members and retired and working railroaders will receive free admission with their railroad identification. Admission is $5 for the general public.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, a railroad show will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Railroad memorabilia, books, photographs and model trains will be available for sale. Admission is $5 per person.

The GM&O Railroad was first known as the Chicago & Alton Railroads. The passenger trains ran through Bloomington-Normal starting in the 1860s until 1972.

Bloomington's largest employer used to be the local railroad repair shop, and many of the train crews were locally stationed.

In 1972, the GM&O Railroad merged with the Illinois Central. The local repair shops were eventually demolished; that same year the local railroaders established the GM&O Historical Society.

For more information, contact 314-484-1592 or asisk@sbcglobal.net, or visit gmohs.org.