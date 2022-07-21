 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Railroad closure planned on Mulberry Street in Normal

  • 0

NORMAL — The Union Pacific Railroad will close Normal's Mulberry Street rail crossing starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The closure is for necessary track repairs and is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A detour route will be established via Beech Street for drivers to navigate the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the crossing while work is ongoing and use caution when traveling through the area.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas vote could allow abortion ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News