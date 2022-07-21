Railroad closure planned on Mulberry Street in Normal

NORMAL — The Union Pacific Railroad will close Normal's Mulberry Street rail crossing starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The closure is for necessary track repairs and is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A detour route will be established via Beech Street for drivers to navigate the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the crossing while work is ongoing and use caution when traveling through the area.
Photos: Glorious Garden Festival gives smiles in Twin Cities
071722-blm-loc-1gardens.JPG
071722-blm-loc-2gardens.JPG
071722-blm-loc-3gardens.JPG
071722-blm-loc-4gardens.JPG
071722-blm-loc-5gardens.JPG
071722-blm-loc-6gardens
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.