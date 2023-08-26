BLOOMINGTON — Completing any athletic race should fill one with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Completing a race in a heat wave with 32 separate obstacles up and down hills, well, that's a different beast.

This year's Hill of a Race, a partnership with Dust2Glory Fitness and Bloomington Parks & Recreation, was just that — an obstacle course a little less than three miles long coursing through Ewing Park and featuring both strength and skill obstacles. And while temperatures were a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than earlier in the week, the heat index Saturday morning still hovered over 90 degrees, and a heavy humidity blanketed the area.

Some of the strength obstacles included carrying sandbags a long distance, a bucket carry, and rock walls. Skill obstacles included things like a spear throw and teeter totters.

Oh, and there was a 200-foot slip 'n slide down Ewing Hill.

The race, made for all ages and skill levels, originally started when Dustin Webb founded Dust2Glory seven years ago.

"We started Dust2Glory right when we did the race. So we had trained outside on the hill, we trained with tires, we trained outside just in the creek," he said.

The event partnership came about by happenstance, Webb said.

"Actually, the Parks and Rec (Department) saw me, and they called me and this was born," he said between race heats Saturday.

Webb, who has been in competitive fitness for about 20 years, said planning for the first event took about three months.

"Over the years we've been able to refine it. Overall time for setup (now), you're looking at about two weeks," he said.

Neal McKenry, athletics program manager for Bloomington Parks and Recreation, oversees the annual race.

"It's one of our signature events. It's family-friendly. Anybody who accomplishes it should feel a really good sense of pride," he said.

This year featured around 200 athletes and the most obstacles since it began.

"It's tough," McKenry said. "It's fun seeing the strain in people's faces, but it's even more fun seeing them when they finish and how pumped up they are about it, because it's not a run-of-the-mill 5K or obstacle course. It's tough," he reiterated.

McKenry said, besides adding more obstacles, they also changed the order of the course.

"This year, we're running the race opposite. So it's backwards from in years past," he said. This meant the uphill portion was first and the flat area last.

Jill Garneau was last year's top finisher. Competing in this year's course, though, was "much harder," she said.

"Doing all the uphill first, I think was much more difficult," Garneau said, sitting in the shade with a cold water and fresh banana.

Final times can be found on the Hill of a Race's AdventureSignup page.

While most athletes are happy to complete the course once, Bloomington resident Dusty Underwood runs the course twice every year — once competitively and once recreationally.

Underwood first ran Saturday morning in the competitive divisions. He finished in the middle of the standings, 13 of 26, with a time of 47:27.

"I train throughout the year to meet the challenge of competing," he said later on Saturday. "And I have a blast.

"But the most fun I have is running through it again with my son and daughter during the recreational wave," Underwood said.

McKenry said that was the goal, after all.

"We're in the business of offering fun," he said. "We're in the business of offering health. Fun and health here together, it's just a good time seeing people out here."

Underwood said, "I love that this race gives people of all skill levels a chance to enjoy the course."

Garneau, a P.E. teacher at Prairieland Elementary in Normal, encouraged everyone to try the course.

"In the non-competitive version, you don't have to do any obstacle that you don't want," she said. "So that's why, I would say, just go for it in the non-competitive one."

Garneau said, "Give it a try; see what you can do. Challenge yourself."

