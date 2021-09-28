Woman wounded by North Hershey Road gunfire

BLOOMINGTON — One woman was injured by gunfire Monday night on the city’s east side.

Bloomington police officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of North Hershey Road for a report of shots fired.

Police said one woman was injured, but her current status is unknown.

The woman’s age and residency also was unavailable.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.

This was the second report of shots fired in Bloomington-Normal on Monday, as Normal police responded to reports of gunshots heard late Monday afternoon near Orlando Avenue.

Normal police arrived to the area of Orlando Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Monday. Police, however, have not been able to collect enough evidence to confirm whether a shooting occurred.

Monday’s shooting in Bloomington also was at least the second reported gunfire in Bloomington within the past week.

Bloomington police responded about 12:20 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 700 block of North Roosevelt Avenue after gunshots were heard.

Police found evidence that a home and a vehicle had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection to Friday’s shooting.

Those reports of gunshots in Bloomington came days after gunshots were reported in Normal on Sept. 19.

Peoria man Roy Ward Jr., 20, was pronounced dead Sept. 22 from gunshot wounds suffered Sept. 19 in the area of 19 Traders Circle in Normal.

The Sept. 19 shooting was at least the fourth fatal shooting in Bloomington-Normal this year.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

