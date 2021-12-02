Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Officers are investigating after a woman was hit by a car Thursday outside a Bloomington car wash.

Sgt. Jared Roth told The Pantagraph that police were called just after noon Thursday to the Rainstorm Car Wash, 814 N. Main St.

He said a woman in her 30s was hurt in the parking lot, and was taken to a local hospital. Roth said the victim was later transported to a different hospital.

He added they were unsure of the extent of her injuries, but they weren't considered life-threatening as of early Thursday evening.

Information was not available on the driver of the car or if any citations were issued. The Bloomington Police Department continues to investigate.

The car wash declined to comment on the incident.

