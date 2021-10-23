Woman dead, man injured in Tazewell County shooting

MACKINAW — The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that three are in custody on murder charges after a woman died in a shooting Friday night near Mackinaw.

A press release from the sheriff's office said dispatchers were told at 9:15 p.m. Friday that two people had been shot at a home on American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw.

Deputies got to the scene and found the victims inside the residence, the release said. Police identified them as 51-year-old Rebecca Bolin and 52-year-old Douglas Bolin.

The release said Rebecca Bolin was dead when police arrived, and Douglas Bolin was taken to an OSF hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said two teenagers and a female juvenile are charged with first-degree murder.

Sage Raeuber, 19, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney were named in the release as two of the murder suspects.

The sheriff's office, Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County State's Attorney's Office are investigating.

No further information was available at press time.

