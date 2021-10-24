Woman charged with battery after biting police officers' hands in Bloomington

An arrest report said officers were called to the residence after someone told dispatchers that a female friend was combative, acting strange and "talking about blood." The statement added the woman was inside the residence picking up a knife as dispatchers took the report.
The report said when police got there, they spoke to the woman, who was argumentative and not wearing pants. The officers began to escort the woman to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, the report said, and they knew the woman would be involuntarily committed.
While bringing her inside the hospital, the report said the woman turned and bit the top of an officer's hand. She later threw herself on the ground, and police said in the report they had to carry her inside.
Once inside the hospital, medical staff worked to restrain the woman, the report said. As officers were holding her down, the statement said she turned her head a bit an officer's pointer finger, breaking the skin.
The woman was charged with two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a peace officer, the report said, which is a Class 1 felony. She has an arraignment hearing scheduled in court for 9 a.m. Nov. 19.
1 of 6
A wish for Ryder
Ryder Luparell, 5, tries out his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City as older brother Logan looks on. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
The Luparell family tries out their new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, second from left, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Ryder Luparell, 5, gets a first glimpse of his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Make-A-Wish wish granter Jen Lask tries out Ryder Luparell's new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Make-A-Wish wish granter Corey Schieler tries out Ryder Luparell's new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Pictured is a rendering of Ryder Luparell's new play set in Gibson City. Ryder Luparell, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Gibson City boy gets new play set from Make-A-Wish Illinois
Ryder Luparell, 5, of Gibson City, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
1 of 6
A wish for Ryder
Ryder Luparell, 5, tries out his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City as older brother Logan looks on. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS
102421-blm-loc-makewish4
The Luparell family tries out their new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, second from left, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS
102421-blm-loc-makewish5
Ryder Luparell, 5, gets a first glimpse of his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS
102421-blm-loc-makewish2
Make-A-Wish wish granter Jen Lask tries out Ryder Luparell's new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS
102421-blm-loc-makewish3
Make-A-Wish wish granter Corey Schieler tries out Ryder Luparell's new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS
102421-blm-loc-makewish6
Pictured is a rendering of Ryder Luparell's new play set in Gibson City. Ryder Luparell, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKE-A-WISH ILLINOIS
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Some at Illinois State University believe more regulation is needed to keep off-campus apartments catered toward students safe year-round. Town officials, however, are unsure if the proposed changes would actually increase safety.