Woman charged with battery after biting police officers' hands in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 37-year-old woman was arrested Friday after biting the hands of two officers responding to a trespassing complaint at a Bloomington home, records said.

An arrest report said officers were called to the residence after someone told dispatchers that a female friend was combative, acting strange and "talking about blood." The statement added the woman was inside the residence picking up a knife as dispatchers took the report.

The report said when police got there, they spoke to the woman, who was argumentative and not wearing pants. The officers began to escort the woman to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, the report said, and they knew the woman would be involuntarily committed.

While bringing her inside the hospital, the report said the woman turned and bit the top of an officer's hand. She later threw herself on the ground, and police said in the report they had to carry her inside.

Once inside the hospital, medical staff worked to restrain the woman, the report said. As officers were holding her down, the statement said she turned her head a bit an officer's pointer finger, breaking the skin.

The woman was charged with two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a peace officer, the report said, which is a Class 1 felony. She has an arraignment hearing scheduled in court for 9 a.m. Nov. 19.

