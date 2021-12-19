Woman arrested in Bloomington with car stolen from Peoria

BLOOMINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police in Bloomington found her driving a stolen car.

An arrest statement provided to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Bloomington Police Department officers pulled over a white Mazda sedan at 5:24 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation. Dispatchers then told police that the car was reported stolen out of Peoria, the report said.

The driver of the car, identified as Shannon B. Peters, told officers she borrowed the car from an unnamed friend, the document stated.

The registered owner of the vehicle told police that while working out at Planet Fitness in Peoria, they left their keys in a "community key holding area," the report continued. That area was supposed to be monitored by gym employees, according to the owner's statement.

Following their workout, the Peoria resident told police, they discovered that their keys and car had been stolen. Security camera footage showed a woman matching Peters' description take the car keys, the report said.

The registered car owner also told police, per the arrest statement, that they had learned another Planet Fitness member let the woman into the gym to shower, and she stayed in the building for around four hours before taking the keys and car.

Peters was charged with receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, the record stated. It added she was released on a personal recognizance bond of $10,000, and pretrial supervision. Also, she was ordered to have no contact with the owner of the car or any Planet Fitness gym.

