Woman arrested for pushing, strangling another in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning on a domestic battery charge after police say she attacked a woman she lives with.

An arrest statement from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said officers were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. Saturday to a residence in east Bloomington. At the scene, police said in they report that they spoke with the victim, whose lip was swollen, forehead bruised, and neck appeared red.

The charging document said the victim told police that Carissa J. Watt texted her that she would be home from work late. However, the victim saw Watt through security camera footage outside the home in a vehicle, the statement continued, and she later went into the home.

The report said Watt appeared to be intoxicated, and she got into an argument with the victim. Police said Watt pushed the victim against a baby gate and she fell. The report said the 27-year-old woman then got on top of the victim and placed her in a chokehold, and applied pressure to her neck.

Watt is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

