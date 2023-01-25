Wednesday's weather-related closures in Central Illinois

The following is a list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois on Wednesday.

Have one to add? Tell us at blmnews@pantagraph.com.

BLOOMINGTON

A snow route parking ban is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until further notice. More information here.

FARMER CITY

The Farmer City school district will have an e-learning day.

NORMAL

A parking ban is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. More information here.

Brrr! All-time snowfall records Records from the Lincoln Climate February 23, 1914 Big snow, big news January 13, 1927 December 25, 1909 November 17, 1926 March 16, 1960 April 4, 1920 October 23, 1929 A rare second photograph Traces of snow in May Looking for more?