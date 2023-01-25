Wednesday's weather-related closures in Central Illinois

The following is a list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois on Wednesday.
Have one to add? Tell us at blmnews@pantagraph.com.
BLOOMINGTON
A snow route parking ban is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until further notice. More information here.
FARMER CITY
The Farmer City school district will have an e-learning day.
NORMAL
A parking ban is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. More information here.
