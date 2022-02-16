Water main breaks Wednesday morning in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Repairs are in progress after a water main broke early this morning on Washington Street and Gas Avenue.

Crews were notified of the break at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Residents may have experienced a slight drop in pressure, but the break was shut off and pressure was restored to those affected.

The road has been closed to thru traffic in the area while crews continue to evaluate the cause and determine needed repairs.

This information will be updated as repairs continue.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.