Watch now: Winter Storm Landon lands, blowing heavy snow in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — With Winter Storm Landon’s arrival in Bloomington-Normal came heavy blowing snow, whiteout conditions and emergency services’ common refrain: Stay home and off the roads.

"It's horrible," said Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, on Wednesday morning. "Plows are out and doing everything they can do."

By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the fresh snow that began Tuesday evening had accumulated nearly a foot in Normal, with 9.5 inches reported in Bloomington, according to the National Weather Service.

Sections of Interstates 55 and 74 were closed throughout Wednesday with multiple crashes reported. By 4 p.m., the Illinois Department of Transportation had every major roadway in and out of Bloomington-Normal categorized as “covered with ice or snow.”

"This storm clearly will be a marathon and not a sprint, with the snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold presenting challenges for our snow-and-ice teams and the traveling public over the next several days," Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "Your help and patience will remain key to ensuring the safety of everyone, even after the storm has passed.”

Illinois State Police Sgt. Brice Hager said roads within ISP District 9, which covers Logan County, had deteriorated to become “extremely dangerous.”

Authorities across the area responded to reports of crashes and stranded vehicles, and Hager said Logan County’s conditions were “especially slick and hazardous with numerous vehicles stuck on the shoulder of the roadway.”

Happy snow day

But at Ewing Park along Jersey Avenue in Bloomington, the snowy weather was the perfect opportunity to play, despite temperatures never exceeding 20 degrees.

Doug and Lisa Shaw of Bloomington made the trek to the popular sledding hill with their 6-year-old granddaughter, Thea.

While Thea was lying face down in her sled — cold and tired, Lisa said — she did perk up long enough to say how excited she was to see snow this morning, and to take one last ride down the hill before heading home to hot cocoa.

Andrew Skilondz and Cara Killingsworth spent their day a little differently than most people in Bloomington-Normal: celebrating their wedding.

Clark Killingsworth, father of the bride and a pastor at Journey Church, said the big day Wednesday was going a little differently than they had planned, but they were happily making do.

The couple had to reschedule their reception, which was going to take place in Miller Park, but otherwise, "We're going to do what we can with who we can, whoever can make it," he said.

The newlyweds met while Cara Killingsworth was back home for a season while living in Nepal.

"It's just been really an amazing journey for both of them," Clark Killingsworth said.

Thursday's forecast

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, said by about 7 p.m. Wednesday, he expected the intensity of the storm to back off “ — maybe a few sleet pellets coming down, maybe some flurries of snow, but it could also be completely dry temporarily very late this afternoon and early this evening.”

“But the storm is not done just yet.”

In the overnight hours, the winter weather should make a resurgence, with snow returning to Central Illinois before 7 a.m.

However, the heaviest snow Thursday morning will be south of Bloomington-Normal, closer to the Mattoon area. Light snow showers will follow in the afternoon before moving out of the area, Holiner said.

Bloomington-Normal could add another 2 to 4 inches before this storm quits, for an estimated total of 11 to 14 inches.

High winds are expected to cause continued concerns Thursday with whiteout conditions again possible as snow blows and drifts across roadways.

Wind chill values are estimated to be between minus 3 and 7 Thursday, with gusts up to 30 mph and a high temperature of 21, according to the National Weather Service.

By Friday, the winds should ease up, with gusts up to 18 mph, but temperature will remain cold, with a high of 17 degrees in Bloomington-Normal.

A working snow day

Several truck drivers had a less than fun snow day, hunkering down at the Pilot Travel Center on West Market Street in Bloomington waiting for the storm to pass.

"I woke up this morning into that mess, man," driver Wisler Lestage told The Pantagraph. "I can't do anything, I can't go anywhere."

Lestage has been driving for about two decades. He said he's driven in snow before, but nothing as bad as on Wednesday.

But it doesn’t take 20 years on the road to know the snow-covered roads weren’t safe.

Mark Smith, a semi-driver headed for Green Bay, Wisconsin, stopped in Bloomington Tuesday night and with only four months of driving under his belt, he knew he wasn’t getting back on the road Wednesday.

"I was fatigued, so I pulled in and rested. It started snowing and I just got stuck in here,” he said. But he didn’t have to spend the day alone; his dog, Deeogee, was the perfect companion and was excited for his first day in the snow.

John Rexroad of Rexroad & Associates in Bloomington took a head-on approach to the snow and spent more than six hours behind his snowblower, having started at 7 a.m.

He said he'd rather do without all the snow. With his business' driveway all done, he said it was time to take a break.

Some people dread firing up the snowblower. But Bloomington's Mike Spinks said he's been waiting to use it.

By early Wednesday afternoon, he had cleared about two blocks of sidewalks down Douglas, Clayton and Market streets, plus a few of his neighbors' driveways. The work left him coated in snowflakes.

Spinks said his snowblower sits in the garage collecting dust most of the year, so he’s glad to get the chance to bring it out and help his neighbors.

Blizzard birthday

Outside Bloomington-Normal, Barb Horsch spent a snowy birthday taking care of the animals on her grain farm south of Gibson City.

“Having things shut down is just fine. Hibernating with cupcakes is not hard,” she said with a laugh, though she admitted days like Wednesday make her nervous.

Sixteen chickens, eight head of cattle, three dogs (that are loving the snow), two barn cats and some indoor cats, a little donkey and “an ancient mule” named Jeb have kept her and her family busy during the snowfall.

“Just making sure everybody still has what they need; we’ll check them two or three times throughout the day, at least,” she said, noting they have to be careful with heat lamps in the chicken coop. “Also with the cattle, just trying to keep water available. We do have tank heaters in our water tanks, but ... the heaters are just barely keeping up because of the cold and the snow.”

Horsch said she appreciated the meteorologists giving them time to prepare for Winter Storm Landon, but she’s still a little anxious about the continued snow accumulation, increasing wind gusts and dropping temperature to come.

Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, Kade Heather and Connor Wood contributed to this report.

