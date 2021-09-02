Watch now: Wamsley will head Bloomington police department until new chief arrives

BLOOMINGTON — A high-ranking Bloomington law enforcement official who applied to — and was ultimately turned-down for — the police chief position, will serve in that role for 28 days starting this weekend.

Bloomington police assistant chief Chad Wamsley will serve as interim police chief until the new chief starts next month, city manager Tim Gleason said Thursday during a meeting of the city’s Public Safety and Community Relations Board.

The interim period represents the span from Sept. 3 — when current interim chief Greg Scott will retire from the department — to Oct. 1 — when incoming chief and Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington will start leading the department.

"There won't be any big changes, by no means (while serving as interim-chief)," Wamsley told The Pantagraph on Thursday. "My goal is just to keep us moving forward as we are now, keep us progressing, keep us all on track, keep the morale of the officers up."

Wamsley's temporary promotion will come with a small bump to his salary level, bringing it up to about $150,000, he said.

Gleason’s announcement came during a presentation to the board summarizing the process behind hiring Simington, who was publicly named chief on Aug. 25.

Simington, who lives in Bloomington but hasn’t before worked for the Bloomington Police Department, currently serves as the state police deputy director for the division of the academy and training. His career in law enforcement spans 30 years.

Gleason also revealed Thursday that Wamsley not only applied for the chief position — he was also a first- and second-round finalist for it. The final group of finalists included Simington and Springfield police chief Kenny Winslow.

“As the city manager of this community trying to provide the best for any given department, but this department, the police department, I was in a great position because I have assistant chief Wamsley that is going to continue serving with this community," Gleason said.

"Even though we have three assistant chiefs, Chad really does serve as the No. 2 of the department," Gleason said. "And to see that continuing, working with chief Simington, I felt that I was in a very good position and excited about the future."

Wamsley said he put-in for the position because he "loves this community," he's young, has 20 years of experience and wanted to "see the department move forward and get better."

He also said there are no hard feelings over not being selected for the chief position.

"Going into this process I had no expectations, it was just that duty to serve," Wamsley said. "I think it will be a great experience for me to learn what Col. Simington, what he has worked with at ISP and moving forward I'm sure some of his ideas will benefit me as time progresses."

Wamsley, who joined BPD in 2001 as a patrol officer, is largely the department’s in-house expert on officer accountability and training. He has led the department’s office of professional standards since 2019, after working in that division as a lieutenant for a year and sergeant for seven years.

Wamsley also worked as a criminal investigations detective for eight years, a field training officer, a member of the SWAT team and a crisis negotiation team supervisor.

His hire would have largely symbolized the next iteration in a series of chief vacancies and internal appointments that have cycled three times in the last three years.

The cycle started in 2018 with former BPD Chief Clay Wheeler, who was named to replace then-BPD Chief Brendan Heffner. After Wheeler retired in 2019, former BPD chief Dan Donath stepped-in, only to retire less than year later and be replaced by Scott.

Scott previously said he would both apply to the position and retire from the department. He settled on the latter, announcing he would retire after more than 25 years of service with the department.

Gleason on Thursday said a major part of filling the recent vacancy depended on a longer service commitment from a candidate. Simington, he said, committed to four years at BPD.

And when that time ends, if Simington decides to retire, Wamsley could put-in for the chief position, again.

"Absolutely, absolutely," Wamsley said. "I'm going to be here for a while."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

