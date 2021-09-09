Watch now: Town offers bicycle lights, safety checks in Normal

NORMAL — It's an event that's been "rolling on" for nine years. But the message has stayed the same.

Municipal staff and community partners handed out about 100 bicycle lights Thursday at the the Normal Public Library. Named "Light the Night," the event's goal was to get bicycle lights on every bicycle that doesn't already have one.

Normal Town Planner Mercy Davison said it's very important to promote safe bike riding.

"To be visible is critical," she said. "You need drivers to be able to see you when you're on your bike."

A bicycle mechanic was also on site to check over people's rides.

"They check for basics," Davison said, "if there's air in the tires, do the brakes work, is the chain on right, is the quick release in the right position?

"They're not there to do extensive repairs, but they’re there to point out if anything's unsafe."

"You don’t want to be on a bike where your brakes don’t work or where a wheel might come off because the quick release isn’t firmly engaged," the town planner said.

Dan Steadman filled in as mechanic and showed attendees how to complete simple repairs. He also volunteers with the Bike Co-op at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project. The co-op teaches people how to use bikes as a regular transportation option and to repair bicycles affordably.

He said WBRP used to hold a bike giveaway event once a year, but a lot of the bikes started come back to them with minor issues, like flat tires or a chain that came off.

"Bike co-ops are not a new thing, Champaign has one, Peoria has one," Steadman said. "We thought if we could do something like that, we would teach people how fix their bikes rather than dispose of them once they have a minor problem."

Steadman advised Chris Gillott at the Thursday event on tuning his son's bike.

"We're new to the community for about a year, so we appreciate all of the active options that are here," Gillot said. "Love the trails, the whole network of it."

Connect Transit was on hand to show people how to load their bikes on a bus rack in a "low-pressure" setting, said Marketing and Business Development Manager Jeff Holtke.

He added using the bike rack is a quick, three-step process.

"It's a nice dry run for them to be able to learn how to load the bike on the bus rack on all of our fixed-route buses," Holtke said. "They're all equipped with a bike rack, and that's where we come into place."

Once bikers get some practice with loading the racks, he said they won't feel like they're slowing the bus down when it's on an actual route.

Holtke said bike lights left over from the event will be handed out by bus operations to riders who don't have a light. Davison said additional spares will be provided to area police to hand out.

Nikki Aitken, of Bloomington, said she and her 9-year-old daughter Hope just happened to be biking in the area when a couple of bikers told them "you need to come by here" to get a light.

She added it's nice that "everyone is always looking out for each other."

"I slipped a chain once on the trail and a biker stopped and got it all fixed for me so we could keep going."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

