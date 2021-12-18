Watch now: Social media fuels speculation in Jelani Day investigation

BLOOMINGTON — Social media has exploded over the past four months with rumors and speculation about the mysterious disappearance and death of Jelani Day.

Posts have dissected the limited amount of information released by authorities about the 25-year-old’s final days and theorized how he ended up in the Illinois River. Some dispute the findings of the autopsy and official records while scouring the internet for possible connections to the late Illinois State University graduate student.

As the case has become a national story, there also has been a growing focus on the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary in Bloomington, where authorities say Day was last seen alive.

Bloomington police Officer John Fermon, a department spokesman, confirmed to The Pantagraph that they’ve opened an investigation into "criminal complaints that were reported to the BPD" stemming from social media posts and accounts.

He would not elaborate about the nature of the inquiry.

The Bloomington Police Department also denied a Pantagraph Freedom of Information Act Request for any reports related to harassment at the store, stating that it would "interfere with a pending or actually and reasonably contemplated law enforcement proceedings."

Officials for Boca Raton, Florida-based Jushi Holdings Inc., which operates more than two dozen cannabis dispensaries across the country, in November approached The Pantagraph about the social media posts related to the Day investigation.

A spokesperson told The Pantagraph the company is facing "bizarre" allegations on social media based on Day's Aug. 24 visit to the store. A family member of one of those named in the posts reached out to Jushi to ask the company to help clear up rumors, the official said.

Some posts questioned why police didn’t release security footage of Day leaving the business, the spokesperson said. There also have been alarming threats of violence, prompting the business to file reports with local police, the FBI and Facebook itself, the official said.

The posts, the company official said, are "exploiting the confusion and anxiety of people” surrounding the death.

The newspaper agreed to a request by the company to not name employees because Jushi said doing so would invite additional harassment and threats. The information provided by them through a spokesperson was verified by The Pantagraph.

Day, of Danville, was reported missing Aug. 25, the day after he was shown to be at the 1515 N. Veterans Parkway Beyond/Hello dispensary, according to police. His body was pulled from the Illinois River in the Peru area, 60 miles north of ISU, on Sept. 4.

An autopsy determined he had drowned, but Day’s family is adamant that he was murdered. They have been critical of the investigation and have said the case wasn’t getting enough attention from law enforcement. There also were concerns about how long it took to identify Day’s remains.

‘Exploiting the confusion and anxiety of people’

The Jushi official said the Facebook posts about the Bloomington store were initially questions about why the dispensary's security footage only showed Day entering the building. The company opened the Bloomington store in February.

As part of the preliminary missing person investigation, Bloomington police downloaded security camera footage onto a hard drive, the company spokesperson said. Images from that footage showing Day entering the building were used to help the public identify him.

When social media posts began circulating, Jushi asked that the department release video of Day leaving the store, but that has yet to happen, the company official said. Numerous Facebook posts zeroed in on the lack of any images showing Day exiting the store and speculated something happened inside.

One Facebook account has posted various photos of people with Day and incorrectly claimed they worked at the store, the spokesperson said. Personal and private information also was made public.

As a large retailer, Jushi deals with "internet trolls" for a variety of reasons, the official said. In this case, they’ve filed complaints with Facebook about the posts but no steps have been taken, the spokesperson said.

"Many posts have been reported for harassment, false information, and in some cases death threats depending on the comments, however, at least from what we observed, very little of this activity has been addressed by Facebook," the spokesperson said.

Facebook did not respond to a request from The Pantagraph to comment for this story.

‘Generally, police departments don't release evidence’

Asked about the security camera footage, Fermon, the police official, said the department did not release the video because the case had evolved into a multi-jurisdictional death investigation in which BPD is not the lead agency or media contact.

"That is a decision to be made by the Jelani Day Task Force — not by me or the BPD," he said. "Generally, police departments don't release evidence unless it assists in investigations or if it's required to be released by FOIA."

Jushi provided The Pantagraph with a recording of security footage appearing to show Day leaving the business the morning of Aug. 24 and entering the parking lot.

Jushi has also filed reports with the Bloomington police and FBI Cybercrimes division regarding the posts.

An FBI spokesperson said the agency "does not comment on whether an investigation does or does not exist," but the circumstances of the incident are something the FBI would investigate. The agency does not release information on investigations in most instances, the official said.

Fermon said they were notified of "several issues on and/or stemming from social media posts and social media accounts.”

He said people can file reports by calling the BPD's non-emergency line at (309) 820-8888 or call 911 in an emergency.

Fermon added that people can report social posts violating Facebook's community standards. More information on the company's community standards is at transparency.fb.com.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 and Day's family is offering a $25,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information on the disappearance and death of Day is asked to call (800) 225-5324 or go to tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

