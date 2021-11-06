Watch now: Several volunteer fire agencies train in Bloomington Township

BLOOMINGTON TOWNSHIP — Five volunteer fire agencies from Central Illinois gathered Saturday for training sessions in McLean County, hosted by the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District.

The session was coordinated by Brooks Fire Service Consulting. Manager R.J. Brooks said his company seeks out financially distressed fire protection districts to bring them training programs and find equipment for them.

“We base everything on that fire department's needs and then we support the community that we're going to,” he told The Pantagraph. “We go in, we buy our food, their gas, everything for that community to support them.”

Bloomington Township, Roanoke, Eureka-Goodfield, Ridge Lake and Hopedale fire protection districts participated.

Brooks said his company brings in lunch, training materials and firefighting water. He noted that these volunteer crews may respond to incidents in rural locations with limited manpower and water.

Additionally, he said the training classes provide an open forum for volunteer firefighters, where all questions are welcome.

One class they took was on diversity in volunteer fire districts. Brooks said sometimes, subconscious decisions are made on where agencies advertise their recruitment efforts.

“We want to get to everybody,” he said, no matter their race, religion or gender.

Brooks mentioned that the fire department for Baltimore has an all-female engine crew.

Bloomington Township Fire Chief Tom Willan told The Pantagraph that they’re always looking for volunteers — and so are other volunteer fire protection districts across the nation.

However, Willan also said they are looking for committed crew members.

“Your family has to buy into it,” he said. “I had two kids. I didn’t miss much, but I always made time for the fight.”

Willan added there’s a lot of risk in the field, and getting injured is a possibility.

Other classes on the horizon for Bloomington Township are scenarios involving electric vehicles and their lithium batteries.

Growmark brought a demonstration anhydrous ammonia trailer for a class Saturday, he said. That helps firefighters learn where various shutoff valves are located.

Brooks said anhydrous ammonia is commonly used in agriculture, and it’s transported as a liquid with vapor space.

“It displaces the oxygen in this room,” he said.

It’s also flammable and toxic to humans. Brooks said if ammonia enters your lungs, it causes burns and creates fluid in the lungs.

Crews practiced engine role operations Saturday at Bloomington Township’s fire district training tower, east of Randolph at a Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District facility.

“Today's training is to show how to be effective with the amount of people and amount of water that you have,” Brooks said.

Firefighters were trained on hose deployment, nozzle techniques, maneuvering hose lines through multistory interiors and dealing with pinch points, or hose kinks.

Fire instructors trekked from as far as Sedgwick County, Kansas, to offer their expertise to the volunteer firefighters.

Kansas firefighter Dan Mishler said they set up what’s called a "Newby Prop," a mock hallway with four 90-degree turns and built from plywood boards and pallets. Mishler said that helps them review all the techniques they taught firefighters throughout the day.

“If there's not a firefighter at every corner and working on the techniques that we've showed with the nozzle, and a guy gets hung up in the hallway, everybody has to go back and find the hose somewhere,” he said.

“It’s basically what that problem is designed for.”

