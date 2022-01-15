Watch now: See the map of where new Bloomington police cameras are planned

BLOOMINGTON — Gary Muhammad is a barber at A Kut Above on West Market Street, not far from one of the Bloomington Police Department’s 18 pole-mounted surveillance cameras.

The way Muhammad sees it, the city’s plan to enlarge the camera network to include high-tech devices that can automatically scan license plates may be needed to fight crime — but the approval process certainly should get public input.

“As long as they don’t install cameras like they have in some cities where you automatically get tickets for speeding … As long as it’s not that type of technology, that’s a plus,” he told The Pantagraph last week. “However, I do think they need more time to study this more and get more feedback from the community.”

Powered by an attached solar panel, the devices operate similar to a deer or trail camera, capturing images of passing vehicles, said Jack McQueen, who supervises the Bloomington police crime and intelligence analysis unit.

Information about the license plate and the color, make and model of the vehicle are sent to police. Data is encrypted and stored in an Amazon Web Services cloud for up to 30 days, unless it’s part of an investigation.

The cameras, which can capture images of vehicles going 100 mph, have night vision capabilities as well.

Police Chief Jamal Simington said the technology isn’t new, but it has become more affordable and accessible. While the city’s current surveillance system has assisted in major investigations, he said the new tools would boost the department’s capabilities while increasing efficiency.

“The 18 cameras we have deployed throughout the city are not capable of what the ALPRs provide,” said Simington. “We’re spending manhours, sometimes hundreds of hours, sifting through video from those cameras. That’s of course not a very good use of the public’s money.”

‘We’re rather mystified’

Flock technology is being used by more than 600 police departments in 38 states, according to the vendor. Locally, Springfield, Rantoul and Decatur have signed agreements. But the use of license plate scanners has been contentious, especially about how the data is shared and stored. The national ACLU has been the most vocal in raising concerns, writing as far back as 2013 that “more and more cameras, longer retention periods, and widespread sharing allow law enforcement agents to assemble the individual puzzle pieces of where we have been over time into a single, high-resolution image of our lives.”

Carol Koos, president of the Central Illinois chapter, said it comes down to “people who are not violating the law being monitored.”

“To one degree or another, they’re going to be maintaining files of information on people who have not violated any law,” she said. “This is not something that the average citizen has agreed to.”

There is also the issue of public input.

In Bloomington, the approval of installing the devices was placed Monday on the city council’s “consent agenda,” the part of the meeting that includes routine matters and no discussion among members. All of the items are approved with a single vote.

That status caught the attention of the ACLU, which sent out a press release urging council members to pull the item off of the consent agenda. On Monday night, the council voted to do just that, and then moved to postpone the decision until later.

Koos, who spoke during the public comment portion of the Monday meeting, said the matter was mishandled.

“First of all, we’re rather mystified that they wanted to just put this on the consent agenda. That's really rather confounding,” said Koos.

Koos added, “Community policing has been shown to really have an impact on the reduction of crime, including violent crime. So, this sort of work with the police and support of the council has been really good. But to put this on the consent agenda steps back from that. We’re very disappointed by that and confused by that.”

Police officials said they had planned to discuss the proposal with the Public Safety and Community Relations Board, which serves as an advisory committee on law enforcement matters, but the January meeting was canceled because of COVID.

Police also defended their plans for safeguarding the data.

McQueen, the police official, said it would only be used for major cases, such as a homicide, shooting, robbery, kidnapping or sexual assault. A limited number of vetted users could access the system, and each would have to specify why the data was needed.

There also would be limits on data shared with other departments, and nothing would be given to non-law enforcement. Such data is exempt from the state Freedom of Information Act, which the public can use to access government records.

“It’s a singular search,” said McQueen. “You’re not fishing through all these license plates for something because you can’t run a name, you can’t run anything other than the numbers on a government-issued license plate or a partial plate.”

Currently, arrangements also are in place to share information with the West Peoria, Springfield, Champaign, Rantoul, Channahon and Pekin police departments, and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. Where the data is shared also will be posted on the department website.

Exact data showing crime rate reduction due to the ALPR equipment was not provided to The Pantagraph, but McQueen pointed to a few local instances where such cameras were beneficial to an investigation.

McQueen said examples included the BPD using ALPR data from another local agency to rule out a suspect in a March 7 homicide investigation on Clearwater Avenue. In another case, the Rantoul Police Department used Flock cameras to make an arrest in a shooting and attempted murder case that was tied to a homicide in Urbana, he said.

Where the cameras are planned

The proposal also calls for installing the devices only in areas that have had violent crimes like homicides, shootings, robberies and sexual assault in the past year.

The list currently has the cameras at:

West Market Street and Morris Avenue

Clearwater Avenue and Hershey Road

Prospect Road and Empire Drive

North Hinshaw Avenue and West Market Street

Oakland Avenue and Four Seasons Road

Eldorado Road and Arcadia Drive

South Main Street and the Interstate 55 interchange

North Main Street and North East Street

North Center Street and Graham Street

West Washington Street and North Morris Avenue

Police said there are no plans to have the cameras used to fine those breaking traffic rules. Various cities, including Chicago, have installed cameras that detect speeding and other violations. Fines are sent to the motorists.

Carrie Flynn, who lives near the proposed Prospect-Empire camera location, said she supports the police department’s work to stamp out violent crime, but like Muhammad, wondered if people will incorrectly think the new cameras are just to generate fines.

“As long as it’s for keeping people safe, I agree with that. If it’s for traffic, then no,” she said.

At Red and Blue Grocery, 1002 W. Market St., store clerk Christopher Szudy said he’s mainly concerned with how the new cameras would be used and if they would be put on patrol vehicles.

“I thought they were just trying to get tickets off of it and generate money for the city like that, which I didn’t see being a good idea,” said Szudy. “If they’re just doing it to stop the violence, then I’m good with that."

Bloomington Police Officer John Fermon, a department spokesman, said the equipment will be stationary.

“The LPRS are not going to be mounted on squad cars,” Fermon said. “You’re not going to have a patrol officer with a mounted camera on there driving around looking at suspended license plates or expired plates or mandatory insurance.”

The department plans to discuss the cameras, policies and crime reduction data at the Feb. 3 Public Safety and Community Relations Board meeting. The city council would also have to approve the plans.

Koos, the ACLU official, said the public deserves to know what the police department is planning. She’s calling for a public meeting and more transparency about policies and effectiveness.

“The police really have been pushing community policing,” she said, “and that involves communication with the community.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.