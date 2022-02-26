Watch now: See how McLean County's search and rescue team sharpens their skills

NORMAL — As a boy, Larry Brink scoured rain-soaked ground for nightcrawlers with his father after dark.

But he never expected he would use those same skills as a volunteer with the McLean County Ground Search and Rescue team.

The county team exercised evidence searches Saturday morning around the Fairview Park soccer field in Normal.

Sgt. Scott Watson, son of former Normal Fire Department Chief Jim Watson, serves as the team’s leader. He refers to team members as “ground pounders.”

For the Saturday training session, he said 58 clear plastic utensils were placed in the ground Friday morning for team members to find.

With winter temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, the team set out at 8 a.m. Saturday onto the frosty grass fields north of Fairview Park to find their “clues,” or clear plastic forks, spoons and knives. Many were iced over after a day out in the elements.

The searchers planned out their route and formed a line to thoroughly comb the field. Watson explained they’re preparing team members to train their eyes to spot things that blend well into their surroundings.

“We basically strive for evidence searches quite heavily,” Watson said, adding they have to heighten their senses.

“It’s just repetitive training, and learning how to look for what you’re looking for,” he said. Team members can also take these same skills home, and help their kids find belongings in a messy bedroom.

But when called out to a scene, Watson said they could be “looking for everything and everything” the average person might not think to search for.

In warmer months for other exercises, Watson added his daughter has volunteered as a “runway child,” who hid in the woods for the team to search for. Additionally, his wife helps coordinate the team via email.

Watson said their search methods vary based on the terrain, the environment, and the pace requested by the investigative agency.

He also said they never know what they’ll expect to find on an evidence search. Odd articles of clothing, from socks to undergarments, and assorted bone pieces have all been picked out. Watson said they once found a full adult deer skull, complete with antlers.

Volunteer Gaby Bontea acted as team leader for the exercise Saturday. She called out commands to the team to scan a complete 360-degree survey around themselves, as well as above and below them.

Bontea would then call on others to state if they were ready to advance another three or six paces. As a former Air Force and Army service member, she said she got involved with the team because she likes being outdoors.

While Saturday’s exercise materials included party tableware, the team has also practiced looking for playing cards, ammunition shell casings and fake blood trails.

Watson said their team members come from all walks of life. He volunteers with the Carlock Fire Protection District, and they have other members who respond with the Lexington and Heyworth fire agencies.

Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, said her office contacts the ground search team members when needed. She added they’re looking for more volunteers to join up.

Watson said that invitation is open to anybody and everybody. He said they’ll be trained with an eight-hour basic land navigation class, followed by a 16-hour ground search and rescue class. The latter includes daylight and nighttime conditions.

Watson said they’re not called out too much around the Twin Cities. But they go out to assist investigations in other parts of Central Illinois, too.

Brink is nicknamed “Eagle Eyes” by his teammates, a term dutifully earned with his razor-sharp perception skills. He spotted several utensils on Saturday from multiple yards away.

While training in Tazewell County, Brink said he once spotted a small card placed in a tree hollow from a distance of 20 or 30 yards.

He said he tries to respond to every call that goes out, and he’s thankful for his understanding boss. He said he joined up with the team with a buddy of his, adding he also likes to be outdoors.

“It’s just a way of helping the community,” said Brink. “I wanted to be a firefighter, but I got a bad back, so I can’t do that.”

By the end of the training session, at least 50 of the 58 disposable cutlery items had been located by the team. In an after-action meeting, the team consensus was they did a good job.

“We’re just sharpening our skills every time we go out to do something like that,” said Watson.

WANT TO VOLUNTEER? For information on volunteering with the McLean County Ground Search and Rescue Team, go to www.mcleancountyema.org or call 309-888-5020.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.