Watch now: See a Pantagraph reporter learn ice water rescue at White Oak Park

BLOOMINGTON — Walking on ice is never 100% safe.

An adult that follows an unleashed dog or a wayward child wandering out onto a frozen body of water could very well become trapped and need saving themselves.

Ice rescues don’t happen often. It’s considered a “low-frequency” situation, said Bloomington firefighter-paramedic Jay Capodice.

He said that’s fortunate the department and the community. But it’s also unfortunate that they don’t have the opportunity to perform them on a regular basis.

“We have to rely on our training,” Capodice said.

The Bloomington Fire Department held training sessions Tuesday and Thursday at White Oak Park Lake for crew members to keep brushed up on those skills. Tuesday’s weather offered them a “balmy 39 degree” day.

With air temperatures dropped back below freezing on Thursday, I took a brisk dip with the crews and saw how they pull each other out of cold water and off a slippery, frozen lake.

They have to learn specialized equipment, handle victims under stress that could be failing their arms or losing motor control, and work together as a squad.

“This is definitely a team effort,” he said, noting that they need a whole engine company or ambulance crew to run the show. A rescue of one calls for three to five to work the scene.

Combating an ice shelf

Capodice said they have to first fight through broken ice to reach the victim. Instead of walking across the ice, they crawl on all fours, or even roll like a log.

Eric Davison, Public Information Officer for BFD, said the idea is to spread out your weight over more points of contact than your own two feet.

The Mustang Ice Commander Rescue suits are well insulated, and almost perfectly sealed. Save for a slight trickle into my right boot, my polo-shirt, sweater and khaki pants escaped the water un-soaked.

The rescue gear is also very buoyant, so its wearer won’t struggle to float. I found it hard to resist the urge to kick my feet as if I was swimming in a pool.

At first, it threw off my balance. Crew members advised me to just to “stand upright” in the water.

After finding stability, I worked a single rope line and carabiner around my “victim." I then gave the ground team a hand-signal to begin pulling us out.

Davison said when a victim is hanging off an ice shelf, their legs will naturally float up under the ice. So a rescuer is tasked with approaching from behind, and steering the victim’s legs back to keep from being caught on the shelf.

With my victim hoisted out of the water and laying on top of the ice, all that was left was to get pulled to the shore. I wrapped my legs around theirs and kept my arm under their head.

Davison said rescuers cradle their victims at that point because the ice could break as both are pulled across. Frozen shards flying around could add injuries.

“As a rescuer we put ourselves in front of a victim,” he said, “We can take a couple beatings where that person's already been in the ice.”

Before I knew it, my victim and I were both back at the lakeside on solid ground.

Avoiding ice cold danger

Davison said if you’re ever stuck in icy water, the best thing for you to do is not move, and stay where you’re at and in reach of a rescuer.

“If you let go (of the ice shelf) you might not even realize that your motor functions already gone, and you're done,” he said.

Even wiser advice would be to avoid the hazard all together. Davison said people shouldn’t go out onto the ice unless they really need to. He added an ice fisher should test the thickness as they keep moving across.

People also shouldn't be alone on the ice. A buddy should be nearby to call for help – you likely won’t be able to call 911 when your hands are busy treading water.

If your dog runs out onto a frozen lake, Davison said don’t go chasing after because you weigh more. He said keep eye contact with your pet, and call first responders for help.

“We’ll go out there in a safe manner,” he said.

Davison said: “We have in the past saved dogs, and people.”

