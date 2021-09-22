Watch now: Protestors to call for FBI investigation into Jelani Day case

BLOOMINGTON — The disappearance of an Illinois State University graduate student for nearly a month is getting national attention, with a protest planned Saturday demanding an FBI investigation.

The face of Jelani Day, 25, has been broadcast by television stations from Central Illinois to Chicago’s WGN, WMAQ and WLS, as well as "Good Morning America" in New York. National Public Radio, the Chicago Tribune and the New York Post have also gotten the word out.

Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond/Hello store in Bloomington. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he didn't show up for class for several days. His car was found in a wooded area in Peru on Aug. 26, which was the same day The Pantagraph wrote the first of several stories about the disappearance.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, in a previous interview said it’s not like him to disappear without telling someone about his whereabouts. She said her son wants to become a doctor and he was attending ISU to get his master’s degree in speech pathology.

The day Jelani Day disappeared, he had appointments scheduled on campus — including clinicals with clients, his mother had said.

“I need him to come home so that he could continue his journey of becoming Dr. Jelani Day,” she said.

She previously told The Pantagraph her son graduated from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University at the top of his class.

Watch now: Prayers, search continue for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day "I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.

In his hometown, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told anyone who knows Jelani Day’s location that they have a duty to come forward, according to the Commercial-News.

“If this were your child, if this were your brother, this were your friend, your cousin, your aunt or uncle, you would be praying and begging that folks would say something,” the mayor said at a Tuesday council meeting.

ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy also mentioned Jelani Day in her State of the University address on Tuesday. She said in consultation of his family, the university will continued to support them, "and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other."

A protest has been set for Saturday at the Uptown Circle in Normal. Demonstrators will demand the FBI to get involved in the investigation.

The event was planned at the request of Day’s family, and will prove that ISU students and the Bloomington-Normal community haven’t forgotten “about our friend, brother, son, and someone who means so much to so many,” an organizer wrote on Facebook.

Jelani Day is described by police as a Black man with short black hair with some facial hair, brown eyes, 6-foot, 2 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

