Watch now: Prosecutor rules police 'justified' in fatal shooting of Normal man

Police

Traffic is routed around the area of a shooting in north Normal on Aug. 30 that left three injured and three dead, including the suspect. 

 KADE HEATHER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Authorities have released body camera footage of the Aug. 30 shooting at a Normal mobile home.

NORMAL — The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office has deemed a shooting of a 66-year-old Normal man by police Aug. 30 as justified. Authorities also released 911 calls and body camera footage.

State’s Attorney Don Knapp in a statement said that after reviewing an investigation by Illinois State Police, he found use of lethal force by the police was legally warranted as they responded to an active shooter situation at the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park in Normal.

091121-blm-loc-2shootingstill

A frame grab from a body camera shows the suspect fall to the ground after being shot by Normal Police in the 2000 block of Lambert Drive in Normal on Monday, Aug. 30, at 3:44 p.m.

Normal Police Department officers were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, to the mobile home park. The report said the first officers on scene, Shane Bachman, Evan Easter and Cory Phillips, were aware there was an armed subject at-large at the park who had shot several people.

Killed were Ronald J. Reiner, 66, Julie Davis, 59, and Sharon Reiner, 64. Three men, all of Normal, were injured.

091121-blm-loc-1shootingstill

A frame grab from a body camera shows a Normal Police officer, left, who pursues a suspect, right, involved in multiple shootings in the 2000 block of Lambert Drive in Normal on Monday, Aug. 30, at 3:44 p.m.

The State’s Attorney report identified Bachman, Easter and Phillips as the officers who fired on Ronald Reiner, whom police and prosecutors identified as the armed suspect who shot Davis and Sharon Reiner. No other suspects or threats to the public were identified, according to a statement from state police.

“We are releasing their names with their knowledge and consent,” Knapp said of the officers.

Download PDF McLean County State's Attorney report on shooting

Once on scene, the three policemen continued into the mobile home park, following the sounds of gunfire, according to the State’s Attorney’s report. It added they knew the subject was actively approaching and firing into cars in the neighborhood.

The report said the subject weaved through the buildings, furtively approached police and started firing at them.

The release said there is no doubt the subject knew police were at the scene and they were ready to use force to stop his killing spree.

091121-blm-loc-3shootingstill

A frame grab from a body camera shows Normal Police pursuing a suspect, center, who was involved in multiple shootings in the 2000 block of Lambert Drive in Normal on Monday, Aug. 30, at 3:44 p.m.

Yet, the report continued, the suspect chose to engage officers by approaching and firing at them.

The police officers then returned fire until the subject fell, the prosecutor said in the release. The investigative report said the subject died instantly from several gunshot wounds — including one to the head — and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Easter had repeatedly yelled commands at the subject to drop his gun.

911 calls from Aug. 30 shooting. WARNING: Explicit language.

Authorities have released 911 calls for the Aug. 30 shooting at a Normal mobile home park.

State police released audio from 911 calls to the emergency dispatchers at Metcom. The footage totals about 40 minutes.

Knapp said he believes it's clear from the audio and video, “these officers are heroes.”

“They are the very definition of heroes,” he said. “They ran toward the bullets to save citizens' lives who they did not know at their own peril, and that’s the very definition of a hero in my mind.”

Watch now: Community 'heartbroken' after Normal shooting that left 3 dead

The report noted that the active shooter was shooting near Linden Street, which is a highly traveled road, and a stray bullet could have hit cars or a school bus — which was seen on body camera footage.

Additionally, the shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon in a heavily populated neighborhood as children were arriving home from school, the report said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Related to this story

