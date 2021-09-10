Watch now: Prosecutor rules police 'justified' in fatal shooting of Normal man

NORMAL — The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office has deemed a shooting of a 66-year-old Normal man by police Aug. 30 as justified. Authorities also released 911 calls and body camera footage.

State’s Attorney Don Knapp in a statement said that after reviewing an investigation by Illinois State Police, he found use of lethal force by the police was legally warranted as they responded to an active shooter situation at the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park in Normal.

Normal Police Department officers were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, to the mobile home park. The report said the first officers on scene, Shane Bachman, Evan Easter and Cory Phillips, were aware there was an armed subject at-large at the park who had shot several people.

Killed were Ronald J. Reiner, 66, Julie Davis, 59, and Sharon Reiner, 64. Three men, all of Normal, were injured.

The State’s Attorney report identified Bachman, Easter and Phillips as the officers who fired on Ronald Reiner, whom police and prosecutors identified as the armed suspect who shot Davis and Sharon Reiner. No other suspects or threats to the public were identified, according to a statement from state police.

“We are releasing their names with their knowledge and consent,” Knapp said of the officers.

Once on scene, the three policemen continued into the mobile home park, following the sounds of gunfire, according to the State’s Attorney’s report. It added they knew the subject was actively approaching and firing into cars in the neighborhood.

The report said the subject weaved through the buildings, furtively approached police and started firing at them.

The release said there is no doubt the subject knew police were at the scene and they were ready to use force to stop his killing spree.

Yet, the report continued, the suspect chose to engage officers by approaching and firing at them.

The police officers then returned fire until the subject fell, the prosecutor said in the release. The investigative report said the subject died instantly from several gunshot wounds — including one to the head — and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Easter had repeatedly yelled commands at the subject to drop his gun.

911 calls from Aug. 30 shooting. WARNING: Explicit language.

State police released audio from 911 calls to the emergency dispatchers at Metcom. The footage totals about 40 minutes.

Knapp said he believes it's clear from the audio and video, “these officers are heroes.”

“They are the very definition of heroes,” he said. “They ran toward the bullets to save citizens' lives who they did not know at their own peril, and that’s the very definition of a hero in my mind.”

The report noted that the active shooter was shooting near Linden Street, which is a highly traveled road, and a stray bullet could have hit cars or a school bus — which was seen on body camera footage.

Additionally, the shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon in a heavily populated neighborhood as children were arriving home from school, the report said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Brendan Denison Breaking News Reporter Follow Brendan Denison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Kelsey Watznauer Education Reporter Follow Kelsey Watznauer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sierra Henry Normal Reporter Follow Sierra Henry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today