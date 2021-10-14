Watch now: Normal, ISU community weigh fire safety precautions

NORMAL — October is National Fire Prevention Month, but some at Illinois State University believe more regulation is needed to keep off-campus apartments catered toward students safe year-round. Town officials, however, are unsure if the proposed changes would actually increase safety.

Claire Wagner, who graduated from ISU this spring, addressed the Normal Town Council last month about her concerns that off-campus apartments do not always have sprinkler systems or fire extinguishers in every unit.

It was something already on her mind due to the Sugar Creek Apartments fire in February and the Traditions Apartments fire in March. Residents at the Sugar Creek Apartments, which are in Normal, included some students.

Wagner said she was concerned when she moved into an apartment and found it did not come with an extinguisher. She learned that many of her friends did not have extinguishers, either. Even if she had an extinguisher, Wagner said, she would be concerned about the spread of fire from other units.

“I can’t guarantee that my neighbors (…) have one,” she said.

Wagner acknowledged that extinguishers are readily available in stores, but also said many college students may not think to buy one in time.

“They’re not going to realize that they need to get one until it’s too late,” she said.

Fire extinguishers are not required in multifamily residential buildings by Normal's town code. Sprinklers are mandatory in all multifamily residential buildings built since 2003, but that requirement is not retroactive for older buildings, said town Director of Inspections Greg Troemel.

There are other fire safety considerations that go into buildings, Troemel said. Requirements limit the distance between units and exits, and mandate that units be separated by walls that are rated to withstand an hour of fire. Smoke detectors are also required, including in every sleeping room.

Troemel, along with Fire Inspector Matt Swaney, said they would never discourage someone from buying an extinguisher. However, people should always prioritize getting out of the building in the case of a fire, rather than focusing on trying to put out the fire themselves.

“Call 911 as soon as possible, close the doors on the way out and get out as fast as possible,” Swaney said.

The time people spend trying to put a fire out, even with an extinguisher, is time they could be using to get themselves safe and to call the fire department. Fires can double in size in less than a minute, Swaney said. People also may use extinguishers incorrectly or use the wrong type of extinguisher, leaving the fire burning and them with less time to get out and call the professionals.

Response times in Normal are generally between four and five minutes, Swaney said. On and near campus it is even quicker.

The Sugar Creek fire highlighted the importance of calling 911 as soon as possible, as the contractor who was working when the fire started wasted time by running to his vehicle to grab a fire extinguisher before returning to the fire and realizing he would not be able to put it out, Swaney said.

Smoke detectors are what can really make a difference in people surviving a fire, Troemel and Swaney said. Most recent fire fatalities, within the area and across the country, have been in residences without functioning smoke detectors, Swaney said.

“Smoke detectors are really what save lives,” Troemel said.

Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings was at the Town Council meeting where Wagner expressed her concerns. Conversations are ongoing about what, if anything, the town should do, Cummings said.

The conversation is necessarily complex, as it includes ISU, Normal and Bloomington. It is a community conversation, and one which also means addressing fire safety as a whole, Cummings said.

“If we haven’t done our part as residents of certain facilities, we do put ourselves in danger,” she said.

The town customarily adopts the latest of the model building and fire codes put out by national or international associations, Troemel said.

Troemel, Swaney and Cummings all brought up the impossibility of limiting the requirement to just ISU students. The code does not differentiate between off-campus housing focused on students and general multifamily residential units. Sometimes students live in single- or two-family residences, or outside of Normal, Troemel said.

“It’s something that goes beyond students living off campus,” Cummings said.

