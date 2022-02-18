Watch now: Most stranded travelers back on the road after I-39 pileup

Authorities initially said around 100 vehicles were involved in a large crash around 3:13 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 39 south of El Paso.

Illinois State Police said a responding trooper was doing traffic control when their squad car was hit from behind. It was stationary with emergency lights activated when a series of crashes pushed a pickup truck into it, ISP said Friday. The trooper was unharmed.

ISP said they escorted all travelers from the area to warming centers that evening, and none was injured.

El Paso Mayor J.W. Price said on Facebook that municipal employees from each entity of the city mobilized in response to the mass collision event.

"Many of our police officers, firefighters, and rescue squad personnel put themselves in harm's way as chain-reaction collisions were still happening," Price said in the post.

He added they were inundated with community members who stepped up and offered to buy food, shelter travelers and provide other services.

"Everyone in our community played a role, and after an incident of this magnitude, it only solidifies why El Paso is such a wonderful community to call home," the mayor's statement continued.

Barry Kauther, El Paso public services director, said around 50 or 60 people were taken to warming centers. About half were taken to the city library and the rest to the El Paso Emergency Services Disaster Agency facility.

He explained those whose cars were not drivable stayed at the library. Functioning vehicles were towed directly to the ESDA facility, Kauther said, and their owners were able to get back on the road.

Kauther said travelers were provided cots, sheets and food. Only four of the stranded travelers remained at the warming centers as of 3 p.m. Friday.

He said they brought a lot of people to Bloomington-Normal who then either rented cars or caught an Amtrak train to their next destination.

"Most people who had their vehicle totaled or damaged weren't from this area," said Kauther. "They were from out of state."

The Woodford County Sheriff's Office and ESDA helped transport the stranded to alternative transportation options.

"It’s nice to see the community and different organizations come together to help people," Kauther said, adding he thought everyone did a good job helping people out.

He noted Java Cafe in El Paso housed travelers for free in rooms above their commercial space, and the Legacy Building, which rents out event space, sheltered others.

State police announced at noon Friday that northbound I-39 has been reopened. At 1:30 p.m., southbound lanes also were opened back up, troopers said.

Troopers said Thursday night that I-39 from Hudson to Woodford would be closed for an extended period of time, which would likely carry well into Friday.

ISP was also called to a semitrailer truck crash before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 55 at the Chenoa exit. Both lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour and have reopened.

Trooper Jason Wilson said Friday morning in an email to The Pantagraph that state police were actively handling several weather-related collisions in the area. He reminded drivers to remain vigilant on the roads and to be mindful of drifting snow.

"Please slow down, especially when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, eliminate distractions, and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained," Wilson said.

The Getting Around Illinois webpage on winter travel conditions on Friday morning continued to list all interstates and state routes outside of Bloomington-Normal in McLean County being covered by scattered amounts of snow from snow drifting.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said in a Friday morning Facebook post that roads in town looked great, but the plows can only do so much.

EMA officials advised a layer of ice is under the snow, and it won't melt until the sun helps warms it up enough for salt to be effective.

"If you can delay your morning commute, or even better, take another snow day, it will help the roads clear," said the post.

Cathy Beck, acting EMA director for McLean County, said crashes were happening all over Friday morning, but it wasn't quite as bad as Thursday.

"People just need to stay home," she said. "I can't make that clear enough."

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, said most snowfall reports ranged from 6 to 8 inches around the Bloomington-Normal area, with a top recording of 9.5 inches in Normal.

Decatur mostly saw between 3 and 4.5 inches, and then 5 inches in Warrensburg. Mattoon was dusted with with 0.5 to 1.5 inches.

The National Weather Service predicted a chance of flurries before the end of Friday, and a freezing-cold high of 22 degrees Saturday. That night's low will be 14 degrees.

Temperatures will rebound to above freezing Sunday, with a high of 44 degrees. Beck said there could be minor flooding issues.

The City of Bloomington said in a press release Friday that crews worked through the night to keep on top of the snowfall event.

The release added that trash and recycling pickups will not be suspended. Crews are limited to working a certain number of hours each shift before Union 699 guidelines require them to take eight hours off.

City officials also said various events, including snow plows stuck in cul-de-sacs and private snowplows dumping snow from parking lots into already plowed streets, delayed street cleaning efforts.

"Public Works crews ask for your patience and understanding as the clean-up continues," said the release.

The Town of Normal announced Friday morning that the uptown business district would be placed under a parking ban at 8 p.m. that night for snow removal. It will end at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cars parked on any streets in uptown Normal during this parking ban may be ticketed.

A complete street parking ban that was announced for all other streets in Normal ended at noon Friday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

