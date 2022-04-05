Watch now: McLean County Sheriff's Office looking to purchase body cameras

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board members will vote next week on two contracts for the sheriff’s department to obtain body-worn cameras and new Tasers.

The body camera acquisition will align the McLean County Sheriff’s Office with a state law mandating all police agencies to be equipped with body-worn cameras within a certain time. McLean County must have body cameras by Jan. 1.

McLean County would spend nearly $328,000 for 53 body cameras from Axon Enterprise, Inc. on a five-year contract. The front-loaded contract would require the county to pay $260,000 in the first year and about $17,000 in the four years after.

Sheriff Jon Sandage said in a letter to the McLean County Justice Committee that Axon’s products “outperform” its competitors and the county has had a yearslong relationship with the company.

“It is going to be required, but our officers overwhelmingly want them because they know how well they protect them, and how useful they are as far as evidence when it comes to going to court,” Sandage told The Pantagraph.

Existing county technology would be able to integrate the body cameras’ gunshot detection alerts, and video and audio streaming. The technology also would activate all other body cameras within 30 feet, Sandage wrote.

The sheriff’s office is asking the McLean County Board to approve another five-year contract with Axon Enterprise to acquire new Tasers for jail correctional officers. McLean County would spend about $31,000 over five years for eight Tasers and accompanying cartridges.

Sandage said the new model, the Taser 7, is an “upgrade” from the McLean County Jail’s current X26P Taser, which the county has had for roughly five years. He also said the jail already has instructors to train staff on the upgraded models.

“The Tasers have proven to be an extremely useful intermediate device which can be deployed in a variety of volatile situations to safely incapacitate and gain compliance,” Sandage said. “These devices are excellent alternatives which substantially reduces the risk of injury to inmates and staff.”

Justice Committee members unanimously passed the two contracts Tuesday.

The McLean County Board will consider the contracts at its monthly meeting April 14.

In other business, the McLean County Finance Committee is expected to vote Wednesday on a contract with Florida-based Evergreen Solutions to conduct a salary study for McLean County employment positions.

“The (finance) committee felt this would respond to the growing concern with recruitment and retention of qualified staff in several departments; and address the mission to establish the county as a premier employer in central Illinois,” McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor wrote in a letter to the finance committee.

The contract would run from mid-April to Sept. 30 at the latest, and it includes an aggregate payment of $48,500.

Evergreen Solutions would provide management consulting services to McLean County “as may be reasonably requested” by the county in relation to a research salary study.

The finance committee also will consider a lease with Eastland Mall for an early voting location for the 2022 elections.

The $13,500 lease would be for a nearly 13,000 square-foot unit at Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., Bloomington, from April 15 through Dec. 31.

The lease also would allow McLean County to sub-lease a portion of the unit to the Bloomington Election Commission.

Early voting for the June 28 primary election runs from May 19 through June 27. Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is from Sept. 29 through Nov. 7.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

