Watch now: McLean County reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County continues to see a spike in coronavirus patients, with the health department reporting an additional 1,070 new cases since Tuesday.

Despite the spike, the county's seven-day rolling positivity rate dipped slightly to 19.2% from Tuesday's reported 20.9%. The county is still experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

As of Wednesday, 5,983 people were isolating at home and 1,049 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered from the virus since Tuesday's McLean County Health Department report.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the county has reported 38,459 total cases of the virus and 320 COVID-related deaths.

There are 50 McLean County residents hospitalized, the MCHD reported. McLean County hospitals have a total 66 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

The hospitals' intensive care units remained at 92% full, and 99% of all total beds are in use, MCHD reported.

Carle Health in a Facebook post said Wednesday that 38 COVID patients were in Carle BroMenn Medical Center and six of those were in the ICU. This indicates 28 COVID patients were hospitalized at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at the time of MCHD's report.

A high demand for testing continues in McLean County. Available testing facilities can be found at health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington tested 487 people on Wednesday, with an average wait time of five to 10 minutes, according to Reditus Laboratories, which operates the site.

Vaccination clinics this week are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal. Clinics will be held next week Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena.

First, second and booster doses are available.

Registration is available at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 309-888-5600.

Additional vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Approximately 252,544 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 58.67% of the population is fully vaccinated. Statewide, 61.17% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

