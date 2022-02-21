Watch now: Man with replica gun shuts down Normal street, police say

NORMAL — A 38-year-old Arkansas man was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway and East College Avenue, police said.

Normal police were advised around 4:20 p.m. of an individual that was being disruptive and throwing bottles and standing in traffic in the vicinity of Parkway Plaza at Veterans Parkway and Parkway Plaza Drive, officials said.

He was reported to have a gun and that he was not pointing it at anyone, but that he would fire the gun if police pulled their weapons on him. Authorities later determined that the firearm was a replica handgun.

The man was placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance about 5:08 p.m., but police said he was not injured. He was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.

According to an employee of the nearby organization Marcfirst, the man appeared to have been drinking and was throwing bottles at cars.

"The individual was confronted by police and was ultimately Tased and tackled on Veterans Parkway, about two blocks north of College Avenue," Justin Woodrum said, a maintenance worker at Marcfirst.

There were at least 15 police and fire officials standing on Veterans Parkway talking to the man before he was taken into custody.

Streets were closed and Normal police posted on social media a notice asking people to stay away from the scene.

"If you know anyone in the area, we ask to lock all business doors at this time and stay inside," the post said.

Streets reopened to traffic shortly after 5:10 p.m.

Officials have not released information about what caused the incident.

