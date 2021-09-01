 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Watch now: Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered Wednesday to search for the missing Illinois State University student outside of the Beyond / Hello cannabis dispensary.

BLOOMINGTON — For Carmen Bolden Day, no amount of money is worth keeping if she can’t have her son back.

She and others continued to search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day on Wednesday, scouring the grounds near the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary at 1515 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington.

Jelani Day, a graduate student with family from Danville, was captured on a security camera at the business on Aug. 24, a day before his family reported he was missing. He had not attended class for several days.

Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello

This video still shows Jelani Day at Beyond/Hello in Bloomington around 9:15 a.m. Aug. 24. Bloomington police ask anyone who saw him after that to contact them. 

Police say his 2019 Chrysler 300 was found Aug. 26 in the woods south of the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru, some 60 miles north of Bloomington-Normal. But some of his personal items are still missing, and his mother said she was searching Wednesday for anything that could connect her to her son. 

His mother announced Monday that a $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his location. A GoFundMe account was also established, and had raised $5,850 as of late Wednesday afternoon; Day said donated funds will be added to that reward amount.

People are also reading…

Carmen Day said on Wednesday that she hasn't spoken with her son for eight days, adding he usually speaks with his two brothers and two sisters on a daily basis.

The last time he spoke with his mother, he told her over a phone call, "I just wanted to hear your voice," she said.

“My daughter said the other day, it’s been too many days that she hasn’t heard from her brother,” Carmen Day said, adding it was unlike Jelani not to contact his family for that long.

Jelani Day graduated from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University at the top of his class, his mother said.

"My son is 25 and he still shows his mom his report card," she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Several of Jelani's items that are still missing include a red and white ISU lanyard with an Omega Psi Phi key charm; a black, worn wallet; and a blue iPhone 12 Max without a protective case, his mother said. 

"I'm just pleading with whoever knows anything or whoever has him, just let him go," she said.

090221-blm-loc-day1

From left to right, Emersen Davis, Carmen Bolden Day, Seve Day, Breon Boyd and Terri Davis search grounds for any traces of missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25 to Bloomington Police. The group met at noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary at 1515 N. Veterans Parkway. Detectives released new security camera stills of Jelani Day that were taken at that store on Aug. 24.

She also pleaded for help from Apple, saying she has had “the worst time” getting the tech company to locate her son’s phone for her.

Seve Day joined the search party from Champaign. He said his brother Jelani is "very vocal, very rambunctious."

"Nothing about this is right," he continued.

Andrea Rosales of Bloomington also joined up with the group to continue the search. As a mother, she said, she's been praying for Jelani Day's whole family.

"In these types of situations, we all need to come together," Rosales said. "If it was me going through this situation, I’d appreciate all the help I could get.”

Several celebrities have shared information on social media about Day's disappearance, including Shaquille O'Neal and singer Keri Hilson.

Bloomington police said Aug. 26 they were seeking the public's help in the search, and the agency released new video stills of Jelani Day on Tuesday. Officer John Fermon said Wednesday their detectives are sifting through tips and searching for more information. 

082821-blm-loc-day2

Pictured is a white 2019 Chrysler 300 belonging to 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25. Bloomington police said law enforcement are continuing to search for him.

"We just need one tip, just one thing to help locate him," Fermon said. "We've got detectives looking through information, and we're doing the best we can looking through our information and using investigative techniques."

Jelani Day is described by police as a Black male with short black hair with some facial hair, brown eyes, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mother of missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day pleads for her son's return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News