Watch now: Lone McLean County sheriff candidate pledges to be 'sheriff for everyone'

BLOOMINGTON — Lt. Matt Lane never budged in his career goal of working in law enforcement.

“I never gave anything else a thought. It’s something that I always wanted to do,” said Lane, of Heyworth. After about 25 years in the line of work, he said he’s ready to take it a step further.

“It’s always been a long-term goal of mine to run for sheriff,” said Lane, the lone candidate for McLean County sheriff in the June 28 primary election.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced last year that he will retire at the end of his term in December. He has been sheriff for about seven years and has worked for the department for about 30 years.

Lane, 47, has worked with Sandage for almost 25 years in the department. He spent about a year and a half working for the Atlanta, Illinois, police before joining the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Lane is running as a Republican, and no candidate has filed on the Democratic Party ballot. Although the McLean County Democratic Party has until July 25 to appoint a candidate before the Nov. 8 general election, Chairman Patrick Cortesi said that is unlikely to happen.

“We don’t have any plans right now to slate someone for the sheriff position,” Cortesi said, noting that there was not much interest from people in running for the job. “We were kind of focused on county board candidates and a county clerk candidate this cycle, so I don’t anticipate us slating any additional countywide candidates.”

Lane said he “can’t say it doesn’t make me happy” that he is likely to run unopposed in the general election, but he came into the election cycle prepared for multiple opponents.

As sheriff, he will oversee a department with 140 employees and a $11.2 million budget. His responsibilities also include oversight of the McLean County jail, which has recently averaged around 215 inmates.

He’s not the “end-all, be-all” candidate, Lane said, but he thinks his many years in the community will help him to foster relationships with all citizens of the county, not just Republican voters.

“I would like to start with a clean slate. For as much respect as I have for Sheriff Sandage, I’m not Sheriff Sandage,” Lane said. “I want to start with a clean slate and I want to be everybody’s sheriff; I’m not just the Republican sheriff. The idea is that you’re a sheriff for everyone, you’re out for what’s best for your whole community.”

Still, Lane credits much of how he got to this point to his roughly 25-year relationship with Sandage.

Lane, who oversees courthouse security and is in charge of supplying the sheriff’s office with all equipment, said he learned from Sandage about leadership, thinking outside the box and foreseeing unintended consequences of actions, policies and procedures.

Sandage said he more or less has simply passed on his own experiences and learning curves to other deputies. He said Lane has the biggest quality necessary for the job: the ability to talk to people and hear all sides of an issue.

“I’ve always been able to rely on Matt,” Sandage said. “He’s proven himself as a leader within the sheriff’s office and it’s somebody with his type of experience and credentials that we need as a sheriff.”

Lane is capable of continuing to progress the department into an agency that others look up to, Sandage said, which Lane pointed out as an objective of his.

“My goal is to take this department into the future and to remain professional,” Lane said.

That includes equipping deputies with body cameras, which Lane has guided the department through, and ensuring a smooth rollout of additional changes over the years under the Safe-T Act that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last year.

Lane also wants to improve the department's relationships with mental health providers in the community to accelerate the process of referring individuals to the correct facilities.

"I think what I'd like to see is a better understanding of what each agency provides," he said. "When it comes to being a policeman and you're out on a call with someone in a mental health crisis, if they will speak to you enough to understand what the problem could be or you have family members there that could educate you on what the issues are, we need to be able to refer people to the proper place to get the most expedited help."

Another crucial transition into the future includes making an effort to increase the staffing level at the department because right now, “We’re battling a little bit of a retention and recruitment issues,” Lane said.

He said the ideal number of employees would be 53 law enforcement officers and 64 correctional officers. The department is down by about nine law enforcement officers and 12 correctional officers, he added.

The department changed its hiring process a couple weeks ago to help alleviate that issue.

Rather than set a handful of orientations on certain dates and times where interested people can apply, learn about the job and take a written test, the department is constantly accepting applications.

“Where we are right now is that’s not working very well and we needed to change that,” Lane said. “We are taking applications on a constant basis. We are trying to be more flexible about where we can do the physical agility test, we’ve ordered paper tests we can give at any time ... so it is really going to speed up the process of hiring and we need that right now.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

