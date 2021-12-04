Watch now: LaSalle County coroner still working to ID woman found dead in 1991

An all-points bulletin went out to local and state police, and the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office provided a statement to the press. Over 300 leads were checked and cleared out. The sheriff's and coroner's offices also worked together to hire an expert to reconstruct a clay mold Jane Doe's face, in hopes that someone might recognize her.
No one came forward to claim her body.
Jody Bernard, the coroner at that time, worked with a local funeral home to lay Jane Doe to rest. The coroner's office paid for the headstone, and donations from the funeral services provided her a casket.
Ploch said even though the woman was not identified, she deserved those final respects.
Today, she's remembered by more than just her investigators. Ploch said an anonymous woman still visits her grave and places flowers there upon the anniversary of her case.
A three-decade investigation
Meanwhile, the coroner's and sheriff's offices are still working to get to the bottom of the case. Future tests could come up with a shortlist of relatives found in online ancestry databases, Ploch said, but there’s a lot more work to be done.
“It’s not going to be solved within the next month,” he said. “I’m hoping I can identify the mothers of the father’s side of Jane Doe by the end of 2022.”
His office continues to send samples in for testing, using technology that wasn’t around in the early 1990s.
Here’s what authorities do know about the woman, according to Ploch and records from his office:
• Jane Doe is a Caucasian female.
• When found dead, she was estimated to be 35 to 45 years old.
• If alive today, she’d be 65 to 75 years old.
• Her body was partially decomposed and mummified.
• She was found wrapped in a drape-type curtain wearing a white-colored, men’s-style dress shirt with vertical stripes, and black Spandex pants. She had no jewelry or shoes.
• She'd had breast implants and extensive dental work done before she died.
• She had a tattoo of a cross with a pink flower on her upper left chest area.
• She had a second tattoo of a star-shaped flower and multicolored flower growing from a stem on the bottom right of her stomach.
• She had no hair at the time of her discovery.
• A “massive” amount of cocaine was found in her brain tissue.
• No traumatic injuries were found on her.
Unanswered questions
Officially, Jane Doe's death was ruled as undetermined by a coroner’s inquest at the end of 1991. One theory Ploch suggested is that she possibly overdosed on cocaine and “somebody panicked and just tried to hide the body.”
But there are more questions in the case, and the coroner is determined to answer them.
“People who overdose don’t wrap themselves in a drape and lay down in a field,” he said.
Jane Doe had no stabbing or bullet wounds, Ploch said. However, because of the severe decomposition and time before her body was discovered, some forensic evidence was lost due to animal activity.
“Occasionally new leads would come in, but nothing ever panned out,” a coroner’s record stated.
Nearly 22 years later, then-Coroner William Wujeck reopened the case for review and investigators got an exhumation permit. A second autopsy was done in August 2013, documents state, and a bone sample was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
In the summer of 2015, the FBI added Jane Doe's DNA to the Combined DNA Index System. Ploch would work with that agency again in 2017 to build an age regression model showing Jane Doe's likeness when she was 14.
In the fall of 2016, authorities sent a bone and tooth sample for isotope testing by the Smithsonian Institute. Ploch said the results identified "hot spots" for where Jane Doe most likely grew up or spent her last 12 years.
Most of those regions included New England, the Pacific Northwest, the Great Lakes or Southeastern Canada. The tooth sample indicated her childhood was spent in the latter three.
The coroner said he reached out to authorities in those areas, and got help from those in Canada and Alaska. They got a couple of leads from Minnesota and one in New York, but they were found to be unconnected with the case, Ploch said.
Ploch said the work done by the Smithsonian Institute is “solid science” that’s being used more frequently by investigators. He's sure the results will match her with Jane Doe's relatives, but they could be as distant as sixth cousins.
The coroner said Jane Doe's skull and most of her teeth are still intact for future testing, and they held back some long bones from DNA processing.
However, he said, “we only have so much of good DNA samples to provide from Jane Doe.”
Pictured is an age regression photo drafted by the FBI in 2017 showing the likeness of an unidentified person at age 14. The LaSalle County Coroner said she was found dead in 1991 and has yet to be identified. She was estimated to be 35-45 years old when her body was discovered in a cornfield in Mission Township. Coroner Richard Ploch said it's possible somebody could recognize her from her youth.
A grave marker at the Oakwood Cemetery in Ottawa marks the final resting place for "Jane Doe", an unidentified woman who was founded deceased in Mission Township. The LaSalle County's coroner's office and sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the case.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
LaSalle County Coroner's Office