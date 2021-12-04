Watch now: LaSalle County coroner still working to ID woman found dead in 1991

The woman's body was found just over 30 years ago, and while she remains unidentified to this day, her grave is a reminder that she lived, and she mattered to someone.

On Sept. 13, 1991, a LaSalle County farmer was harvesting a cornfield when, upon turning his combine for another pass through the field, he spotted what appeared to be a human skeleton.

She was wrapped in a drape that had been partially swept away, and she was lying about 400 to 500 feet from a road near Norway, said LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch.

An all-points bulletin went out to local and state police, and the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office provided a statement to the press. Over 300 leads were checked and cleared out. The sheriff's and coroner's offices also worked together to hire an expert to reconstruct a clay mold Jane Doe's face, in hopes that someone might recognize her.

No one came forward to claim her body.

Jody Bernard, the coroner at that time, worked with a local funeral home to lay Jane Doe to rest. The coroner's office paid for the headstone, and donations from the funeral services provided her a casket.

Ploch said even though the woman was not identified, she deserved those final respects.

Today, she's remembered by more than just her investigators. Ploch said an anonymous woman still visits her grave and places flowers there upon the anniversary of her case.

A three-decade investigation

Meanwhile, the coroner's and sheriff's offices are still working to get to the bottom of the case. Future tests could come up with a shortlist of relatives found in online ancestry databases, Ploch said, but there’s a lot more work to be done.

“It’s not going to be solved within the next month,” he said. “I’m hoping I can identify the mothers of the father’s side of Jane Doe by the end of 2022.”

His office continues to send samples in for testing, using technology that wasn’t around in the early 1990s.

Here’s what authorities do know about the woman, according to Ploch and records from his office:

• Jane Doe is a Caucasian female.

• When found dead, she was estimated to be 35 to 45 years old.

• If alive today, she’d be 65 to 75 years old.

• Her body was partially decomposed and mummified.

• She was found wrapped in a drape-type curtain wearing a white-colored, men’s-style dress shirt with vertical stripes, and black Spandex pants. She had no jewelry or shoes.

• She'd had breast implants and extensive dental work done before she died.

• She had a tattoo of a cross with a pink flower on her upper left chest area.

• She had a second tattoo of a star-shaped flower and multicolored flower growing from a stem on the bottom right of her stomach.

• She had no hair at the time of her discovery.

• A “massive” amount of cocaine was found in her brain tissue.

• No traumatic injuries were found on her.

Unanswered questions

Officially, Jane Doe's death was ruled as undetermined by a coroner’s inquest at the end of 1991. One theory Ploch suggested is that she possibly overdosed on cocaine and “somebody panicked and just tried to hide the body.”

But there are more questions in the case, and the coroner is determined to answer them.

“People who overdose don’t wrap themselves in a drape and lay down in a field,” he said.

Jane Doe had no stabbing or bullet wounds, Ploch said. However, because of the severe decomposition and time before her body was discovered, some forensic evidence was lost due to animal activity.

“Occasionally new leads would come in, but nothing ever panned out,” a coroner’s record stated.

Nearly 22 years later, then-Coroner William Wujeck reopened the case for review and investigators got an exhumation permit. A second autopsy was done in August 2013, documents state, and a bone sample was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

In the summer of 2015, the FBI added Jane Doe's DNA to the Combined DNA Index System. Ploch would work with that agency again in 2017 to build an age regression model showing Jane Doe's likeness when she was 14.

In the fall of 2016, authorities sent a bone and tooth sample for isotope testing by the Smithsonian Institute. Ploch said the results identified "hot spots" for where Jane Doe most likely grew up or spent her last 12 years.

Most of those regions included New England, the Pacific Northwest, the Great Lakes or Southeastern Canada. The tooth sample indicated her childhood was spent in the latter three.

The coroner said he reached out to authorities in those areas, and got help from those in Canada and Alaska. They got a couple of leads from Minnesota and one in New York, but they were found to be unconnected with the case, Ploch said.

Ploch said the work done by the Smithsonian Institute is “solid science” that’s being used more frequently by investigators. He's sure the results will match her with Jane Doe's relatives, but they could be as distant as sixth cousins.

The coroner said Jane Doe's skull and most of her teeth are still intact for future testing, and they held back some long bones from DNA processing.

However, he said, “we only have so much of good DNA samples to provide from Jane Doe.”

A scientific approach

Illinois Valley Community College Professor Matthew Johll has written a textbook on forensic chemistry, and in his courses, he includes real-life examples to engage his students in learning.

When he discussed with his students a newspaper article on the 25th anniversary of the Jane Doe case, they began asking if investigators had tried certain tests — like looking at strontium isotopes.

"In the elements, not all atoms are identical," Johll said. "Some have an additional number of neutrons, so that makes them heavier than some of the other isotopes of the same element."

The professor said those differences vary depending on one's location, due to diet.

Johll said one question he pondered with Ploch was how long ago Jane Doe had died, because she was found in a partially mummified state.

"That would usually come from a very cold or very dry environment," Johll said. "Most likely she had been in a freezer for some period of time."

In the 1950s, airborne carbon-14 levels spiked from testing nuclear weapons during that time, the professor said, and that spike has gone away.

Johll said his class measured how much of that radioactive isotope was in Jane Doe's fingernail, and they matched it with 1990s levels, plus or minus six months.

From those results, he estimated that Jane Doe had been dead six months to a year before she was found.

He noted that genealogy tests have offered the strongest leads to her identity so far.

Finding new leads

The coroner said DNA tests are not always successful in returning a 100% valid result. But, there’s still hope that tried-and-true investigative methods may shine a light on what happened to Jane Doe.

Ploch said he’s amazed by the FBI’s age regression modeling, and he had hoped to get more leads on that.

“Thirty years from this happening, a lot of her relatives or people that knew her might be dead now,” he said.

Ploch said someone who knew Jane Doe during school might recognize her from her youth, but not later in life.

“It’s definitely solved cases before,” he said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

