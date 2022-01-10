Watch now: Jelani Day family criticizes Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON — Family of Jelani Day during a Monday night city council meeting slammed Bloomington police over what they say was a lack of communication and transparency.

“If you haven’t understood yet, this is a severe crisis that requires swift and thorough and transparent action," Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani Day's mother, said during the public comment of the meeting. "I am deeply disheartened that this is not the kind of action my son has received from you or the Bloomington police department."

Day added that the police department's mission is to work in a partnership with the community to enforce the laws and enhance quality of life, but that the police have not demonstrated that since her son's disappearance. She said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington has only contacted her twice, and their last date of direct contact was in October.

“That is not someone that is showing me that I am important, that Jelani’s life is important, that this case is important," said Bolden Day, adding that she has lost trust in the police department due to the lack of transparency and communication. "Trust can only be restored by police when they allow the FBI to come in and take over this investigation."

Bloomington police said they've deployed resources to investigate the death and are working with other agencies on the case.

Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student from Danville, was reported missing on Aug. 25. His body was pulled from the Illinois River in the Peru area, 60 miles north of the university, on Sept. 4.

An autopsy determined Day had drowned, but his family is adamant that he was murdered. They have been critical of the investigation and have repeatedly called on the FBI over as lead investigators.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information, but has declined to take the lead. A multi-jurisdictional unit known as the Jelani Day Joint Task Force is leading the investigation.

Bolden Day also called on the Bloomington Police Department to release video camera surveillance footage collected from the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary, where authorities have said is where Jelani Day was last seen alive.

The operator of the dispensary released portions of the footage to The Pantagraph, which published it last month.

"We have had over 100 days, including a Christmas, a New Year, and two siblings birthdays pass without any clarity, sense of understanding, compassion or help," said Seve Day, older brother of Jelani Day. "We are here today to call out the lackluster and piss-poor behavior and disrespect we have experienced during this time.

"We want the FBI to take over the case and this hate crime against my brother so my family does not have to go through another holiday, birthday, week, month, date, without closure," he said.

