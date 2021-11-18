Watch now: Howard Buffett, once a Central Illinois sheriff, under scrutiny for certification waiver

DECATUR — On paper, at least, former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett appeared well-qualified to be a law enforcement officer.

The Herald & Review newspaper is in possession of a binder packed with 38 pages outlining Buffett’s police training and certifications before he was appointed sheriff in 2017 to fill the vacancy of retiring sheriff Thomas Schneider. But it has now been revealed that none of that was enough to satisfy the state’s requirements of the training standards necessary to be a sworn law enforcement officer in Illinois.

The executive inspector general’s office — the state government watchdog — found that Brent Fischer, executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, acted wrongly in granting Buffett a law enforcement certification to be a police officer.

Fischer, who disputes the inspector general’s findings, was fired in September on the recommendation of the inspector general.

A report from the inspector general said Buffett, the philanthropist who heads the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, had earmarked $15 million to build the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center, an ILETSB facility that opened in 2017 in Decatur, and had been asked for a $10,000 check to pay for equipment.

Within hours of the board acknowledging receipt of the check in January 2019, an emailed letter from Fischer was sent granting a request from a Buffett supporter for a waiver on completing standard training requirements.

Fischer also provided Buffett with a certification indicating that he was certified to be a part-time law enforcement officer when, in fact, he did not meet the requirements.

Fischer later said the certification granted to Buffett was honorary, something Buffett said he was unaware of when interviewed by the inspector general’s office. Buffett also told investigators that he would never have announced plans, later dropped, to run for Macon County sheriff in 2022 had he been aware his certification to be a cop in Illinois wasn’t real.

The basic training certification became a necessary prerequisite for anyone serving as a county sheriff in Illinois under the sweeping criminal justice reform law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March. Before that, including during Buffett’s 14-month stint as sheriff, elected county sheriffs had been exempted from the training and certification requirements.

Buffett did not respond to requests to comment and Schneider declined to comment for this story.

ILETSB records indicate that Buffett had completed 328 hours of instruction when Fischer issued the certification. The basic training course prescribed by ILETSB requires about 560 hours.

Buffett has long been a benefactor of law enforcement, providing more than $143 million in support of public safety initiatives since starting his foundation in 1999, the report states.

Jim Root, the serving Macon County sheriff, did not want to comment on Buffett’s specific situation Thursday. He did say that all those applying to be deputies must be qualified for the job or be willing to undergo the necessary training and certifications.

Former Decatur City Manager Tim Gleason, who serves on the ILETSB and is now the Bloomington city manager, said he had not read reports on Buffett’s situation and declined to comment Thursday.

The Herald & Review also has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking copies of the waiver as well as any emails between other Decatur-area officials regarding Buffett.

The son of multibillionaire investor Warren Buffett, Howard Buffett came to Decatur in the 1990s to work for Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Warren Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. That company sold its newspaper division last year to Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of The Pantagraph and Herald & Review.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0