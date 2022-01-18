Watch now: How Bloomington crews battle cold to keep streets clean, safe

BLOOMINGTON — When winter storms roll through, not everyone stays curled up in a warm blanket with a cup of hot cocoa.

Before the first snowflakes even hit the ground, Bloomington Public Works laborers like Kenny Herman get moving.

“When the snow starts, we start,” he told The Pantagraph.

Keeping the city running smoothly means he and his co-workers have to get going quickly— or sometimes early, if the forecast calls for it.

Herman said with freezing rain, they might pre-treat the streets. When it snows, he said they plow first and then salt.

By noon last Friday, he was hitching half-ton plows to dump trucks in anticipation of snow to come later that day. Herman said they’d have a fleet of around 30 snow-moving machines prepared, which includes a few on backup in case others break down.

“We like to have everything ready to go,” he said, “so when it hits, we start.”

And they’re not afraid of working in the cold. After more than 20 years on the job, Herman said he’s used to it.

To get through the day, doesn’t stay stagnant: He keeps his body temperature up by keeping himself moving.

As a heavy machine operator, he doesn’t just drive trucks all day long. He multitasks: On Friday morning, he was picking up bulk waste and brush from curbs, in addition to setting up the trucks.

City worker Mike Donnelly also collects yard waste. Last Thursday, he told The Pantagraph he makes it all happen by getting up early, warming up the trucks and just getting to it.

“You want to start off and get ya a good breakfast, because we gonna be rolling,” Donnelly said.

“We know the community is patiently waiting on us, so we appreciate that.”

With him last week was city laborer Joe DeGraeve. He said a cup of coffee here or there keeps him running, along with warm clothes.

Thursday afternoon bestowed a warmer temperature for the city crews, who only needed a few underlayers and a sweatshirt to hold in the heat. But for getting through the colder days, DeGraeve said to “just be prepared.”

Still, some municipal workers, like Jeff Branhan, prefer being cold over hot.

“I guess you could say I’m cold-blooded,” he said.

He doesn’t need coffee to keep himself warm. Branhan said he starts his day with a cold Red Bull, or a Casey’s pizza. To ward off the freeze, he wears lots of layers. It doesn’t take any fancy brands — just a pair of jeans and a T-shirt.

“We work no matter what,” Branhan said. “Whether it’s raining, snowing, it doesn’t matter."

Larry Coleman also drives a truck for public works. Instead of fueling up on carbs, he sticks to a ketogenic diet.

"Just trying to keep my health up and just trying to stay in the best shape I can to continue to do the job until I can afford to maybe one day retire," he told The Pantagraph.

Getting ready for snow means checking over his truck: ensuring the auger runs properly, the salt spreaders spin up and the lights power on.

Colleen Winterland, superintendent of the streets and sewers division under public works, said their tasks keep them busy year round.

She said their work includes repairing roads from water main breaks, fixing cave-ins by sewer lines, restoring inlets, and inspecting and cleaning sewage pipes.

Winterland said it’s the same guys who do all of that work on the streets and sewers, plus picking up garbage, recycling, bulk waste and yard trimmings.

“We can get behind on tasks if we have a bad, snowy winter,” she said, adding the city’s Parks & Recreation Department also helps run plow trucks.

And of course, patching potholes is also on their crew’s to-do list.

When it’s snow season, Winterland said, superintendents like her are continuously watching the weather.

She encourages the public to not park cars on snow routes, as it slows the workers down and they risk damaging cars if the streets are slick.

“We always have to go back and clean up,” she added.

As a plow truck driver, Herman said: “If it’s a bad storm, stay home.”

“The less traffic, the quicker we get up and down the streets,” he said.

Herman also asked people to not park on snow routes.

“The less cars we have to go around, the easier it is and more efficient we can do our jobs,” he said.

Winterland said they have an amazing set of crew members who are always ready to step up when needed and keep the streets safe. They’re organized with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 699.

She also said they’ll assist first responders by closing roads around fires, shootings or bad car wrecks.

“We will do anything to help the traveling public that we can.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

