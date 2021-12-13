Watch now: Fire damages Holton Homes apartment Monday

BLOOMINGTON — No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged an apartment at Bloomington Housing Authority's Holton Homes on Monday.
The was fire in the two-story apartment unit at 415 Holton Drive. It was discovered at about 11:30 a.m. Monday when Aliesha Ducksworth saw smoke pouring from a register into her neighboring apartment.
Ducksworth said she and her daughter, Alyssa, 4, were at home when the smoke began to enter her unit.
"At first I thought our apartment was on fire, but then I found smoke coming from next door," Ducksworth said.
Residents from surrounding units evacuated the building and gathered on nearby walkways.
Bloomington and Normal firefighters arrived on the scene and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
Eric Davison, Bloomington Fire Department public education officer, said the fire was limited to the kitchen area but smoke and heat damage spread through the apartment.
The resident of the apartment was not home at the time of the fire.
"The fire is under investigation," Davison said.
