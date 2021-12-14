Watch now: FBI offers $10,000 for information in Jelani Day case

BLOOMINGTON — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the Jelani Day death investigation, but the agency still declines to take the lead.

The reward announcement is part of “enhanced measures” by the multi-jurisdictional task force involved in this case to identify new leads related to Day’s death.

The 25-year-old Illinois State University grad student and Danville native was reported missing in Bloomington on Aug. 25. His body was recovered from the Illinois River near Peru, 60 miles north of ISU, on Sept. 4. Authorities later determined he died by drowning.

In a “seeking information” post added to the FBI's Most Wanted website, a description and three photos of Day are listed asking for the public’s help in gathering information related to his death.

Civil rights leader and activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump have joined Day’s family in calling upon the FBI to become the lead investigators.

Law enforcement officials, including FBI agents, have told The Pantagraph that while the bureau can assist, it will not take over the case unless federal crime has been committed, which no authorities have indicated is the case.

Jackson has said a hate crime in Day’s case could be the nexus that brings the FBI to the lead role. He has compared Day’s death to that of Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was lynched in 1955 Mississippi. Till's attackers brutalized, shot and dumped him in the Tallahatchie River. His body was unrecognizable when he was found.

According to a statement Monday from the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement, now known as the Jelani Day Joint Task Force, “to supplement forensic, analytical, and technological investigative techniques already in use in the Day investigation, the JDJTF is engaging in a coordinated, nationwide, multi-platform social media campaign to identify new leads.”

The reward of up to $10,000 is for “substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Day’s family has offered a $25,000 reward for information about his death, which they have been adamant in their belief that it was murder.

In a Facebook post Monday, Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day shared the task force announcement and wrote, “In addition to my reward THEY now have one.....( Interesting). WHO HAS INFORMATION? WE WANT ANSWERS?”

In addition to the FBI assistance, the task force currently includes: LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington, Peru and LaSalle police departments, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

