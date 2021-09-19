 Skip to main content
top story

Watch now: Crews round up 100 goats, sheep after semi crash west of Normal

  • Updated
  • 0

Tow truck crews recover this overturned semi-truck after a crash Sunday morning at the I-74 interchange with I-55 west of Normal. Around 100 sheep were let loose from the damaged trailer and were corralled by farmers and first responders.

NORMAL — First responders were dispatched Sunday morning after a semitrailer truck rolled over on an interstate exit ramp in Normal and let more than 100 sheep loose.

It happened at 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound Interstate 74 exit ramp to southbound Interstate 55, just north of Raab Road.

092021-blm-loc-2goats

A semi-truck trailer is overturned after a crash Sunday morning at the I-74 interchange with I-55 west of Normal. Over 100 livestock were released following the crash.

Illinois State Police said in a statement that a 28-year-old man from Minot, North Dakota, was driving the truck when he was blinded by sunlight and lost control. The semi then veered off the road and overturned on the driver's side in the left ditch, the statement read.

Watch now: Bloomington firefighters train nursing students at mock crash scene

The truck was loaded with around 100 ewes, or female sheep, and 13 goats. Troopers said the ceiling of the trailer was torn by the crash, and a multitude of livestock escaped and got on the road.

092021-blm-loc-1goats

Goats are corralled into a replacement trailer Sunday morning after they escaped during a semitrailer truck crash at the I-74 interchange with I-55 west of Normal.

The statement said responders helped corral the animals in replacement trailers. It added many livestock were killed or hurt by the crash.

Troopers said the driver, who was uninjured, was cited for improper lane usage.

The Normal Fire Department was also called to the scene. In a Facebook post, it thanked several farmers who arrived at the scene to help corral the animals. Those farmers include Austin and Reed Baer with Crown Point Farms, Brian and Jill Mohr with Four Seasons Farm, Jeff Boitnott with Boitnott Family Cattle, Tom and Annabelle Kindred, and Samantha and Eric Nord with Nord Animal Hospital.

092021-blm-loc-3goats

Crews recover an overturned truck and trailer Sunday on I-74 at the interchange with I-55 west of Normal.

All animals were accounted for by Sunday afternoon.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

