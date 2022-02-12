Watch now: Coroner identifies victim of Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Coroner's Office has named a 20-year-old Normal man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in west Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department announced on Facebook late Saturday afternoon that Coroner Kathy Yoder had identified the victim as Dylan Meserole. He was pronounced deceased at 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Initial autopsy findings show Meserole died from a gunshot wound. Toxicology tests are pending.

BPD and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.

An earlier press release from the BPD said officers were called at 1:50 a.m. Saturday to a fight in the 1600 block of West Olive Street.

Police said once at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was deceased and had an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn their loss,” the BPD release added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this homicide to contact Det. Jesse Lanphear 309‐434‐2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org. People can also provide information to Det. Curt Maas at 309‐434‐2354 or mcmaas@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.