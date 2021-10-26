Watch now: Congressman calls for federal investigation into Jelani Day case

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, is calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to start a federal investigation into the disappearance and death of Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day.

“The urgency of these cases and our continued shared interest in justice are the most compelling reasons to launch a federal investigation into the disappearance and death of Jelani Day and the increased number of victims of color around the country,” he said.

Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24 and his family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.

His remains were found in the Illinois River in Peru on Sept. 4 and the identity was released on Sept. 19.

LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch on Monday said Day died of drowning. The cause of death opinion is part of the forensic autopsy report for the case.

Ploch said "there was no evidence of antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication.”

It's also unclear how Day ended up in the river.

On Tuesday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson led a march from the Peru Police Department to near where Day's car was found on Aug. 26. Jackson and others have said Day's death looks similar to other racially motivated killings.

Rush in his letter drew parallels to death of Emmett Till, who was killed in Mississippi in the mid-1950s.

“As I learned the details of Day’s case, I was reminded of the lynching of Emmett Till, whose body was found floating in a river in 1955 and still, decades later, no one has been held legally accountable for his death," he said.

A multi-jurisdictional task force including the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit are investigating Day’s death.

