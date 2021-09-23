Watch now: Communities heartbroken by news of Jelani Day's death

BLOOMINGTON — "Shocked, baffled and heartbroken."

Those were the words 19-year-old Leilia Young used after learning Thursday afternoon that missing Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day had been confirmed deceased.

Young, who is from Bloomington, had organized a search party for Sunday in Peru, where Day's car was found Aug. 26. She said although she did not know Day personally, she just “needed people to know that he does matter” and for his mom to see “you’re not the only one looking, you’re not the only one searching — we’re all here as one.”

“We don't have to be family or blood related to help one another,” she said. “I’m sorry we didn’t get there quick enough.”

The investigation into Day's death is ongoing with the Bloomington Police Department assisted by the LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices. Day, 25, who had aspired to study speech pathology and become a doctor, was reported missing Aug. 25 after he didn't attend class for several days.

"Together, we mourn his loss," ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said in a statement Thursday. She said Day's friends and family are foremost in their thoughts during this difficult time, "and we extend our deepest condolences."

Kinzy said Day was a well-liked and well-respected student who began his graduate program this summer and had an immediate impact on the campus community. He was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

"He is remembered as kind, intelligent and caring," Kinzy said.

Gavin Cunningham, an ISU student who had organized a protest for Saturday calling for the FBI to be involved in the case, said they will instead hold a memorial. He expressed "deep sorrow for the family and friends of Jelani.”

Before the coroner announced the ID, an ISU student who asked not to be named said, “We as students are all concerned, but right now it is our obligation to be of community and support to the family during this time.”

In her statement, Kinzy also thanked those who helped bring awareness to Day's disappearance through social media, going on searches, handing out missing person fliers or attending the Night of Support.

"Today, and in the coming days, it is important that we come together as a community as we offer our support to Jelani’s family and each other," Kinzy said. "Let us remember to take care of one another, check in on one another, and convey our feelings of love or loss to those close to us."

Kinzy’s email to campus also included contact information for student counseling services and ISU’s employee assistance program. Students can visit the website at counseling.illinoisstate.edu or call (309) 438-3655 if they are in need of support. Faculty and staff can find more information at the university’s HR site at hr.illinoisstate.edu/benefits/eap.

Just on Tuesday, Kinzy had mentioned Day in her State of the University address. In her speech, she noted that one person was not able to join the campus that day, and asked for continued help from the public in the search.

Both Day's department at ISU, Communication Science and Disorders, and his undergraduate school, Alabama A&M University, shared Facebook posts announcing his death.

The department has been sharing information on the case through its social media. A professor from the department helped Day's family file the initial missing person report.

In sharing the family's statement, Alabama A&M added its own condolences to the post by Day's family.

"The entire Alabama A&M University Family is saddened to learn of the untimely death of one of its sons and proud speech pathology graduates—Jelani Day," the university wrote. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family in this tumultuous time, as well as to all of those who knew and loved him."

