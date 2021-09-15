Watch now: Clinton police share chase, standoff details

CLINTON — What began Wednesday morning as a reported domestic dispute escalated into a multi-county police chase and hours-long standoff that caused a portion of U.S. 51 to be closed.

"The suspect is a 36-year-old male from Wisconsin and there were no reported injuries in the incident," Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers said at an afternoon news conference at the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department.

Lowers said Clinton police responded to a report of a domestic battery in the 1100 block of Illinois 54 West at approximately 9:41 a.m. The incident was reported by a woman who told police she was battered in an adjacent motel, Lowers said.

While talking with the victim, Lowers said authorities watched as the suspect's vehicle left the motel parking lot toward U.S. 51.

They soon learned the suspect was wanted on active warrants, was armed and had left the scene with an infant.

“He was initially stopped, but then drove away as police attempted to question him regarding the domestic battery investigation,” Lowers said. “The suspect then led police on a lengthy pursuit.”

Lowers said Illinois State Police troopers joined the pursuit on Illinois 54 south of Clinton and authorities deployed spike stripes on U.S. 51 near Maroa.

Once the suspect was stopped on U.S. 51 between School and Hampshire roads, Illinois State Police SWAT and crisis negotiation team took control of the situation.

The suspect refused to exit his vehicle for several hours but negotiators were able to convince the driver to give up the infant before he fled again south on U.S. 51. Lowers said the the child is safe and back with its mother.

Soon afterward, the vehicle was "disabled" by the SWAT team near the Evergreen FS facility on School Road south of Maroa and the suspect was then taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m.

Lowers said multiple weapons and body armor were recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

Both lanes of U.S. 51 were back opened to traffic around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Lowers said additional information about the suspect is pending the filing of formal charges by the DeWitt County State's Attorney Office.

Assisting law enforcement agencies included the Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, and the Maroa and Clinton police departments.

