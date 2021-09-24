Watch now: Campus remains shaken after death of Illinois State University student

 Skip to main content
A sad update in the disappearance of Jelani Day: A county coroner in Illinois confirmed a body found in the Illinois River on September 4 was the missing graduate student.His cause of death is not known at this time. Day was last seen August 24. He attended Illinois State University and was reported missing after he did not show up to class for several days. Day's family released a statement saying their hearts are broken and they will search for answers to find out what happened to Jelani. 

BLOOMINGTON — A community remained in mourning Friday, the day after 25-year-old Jelani Day was confirmed dead following a four-week search for the Illinois State University graduate student.

Sophomore Joe Edozie said that anytime he thinks about the topic, "it's very disheartening."

"He's a graduate student, on the next level of his education, and he came here to acquire an education," he said. "And after just one night he was never found again."

Drop-in counseling services were offered to ISU students on Friday. 

Day was last seen at the Illinois State campus on Aug. 24 and his body was discovered in the Illinois River in the LaSalle-Peru area on Sept. 4. The outcome of testing to confirm the identity of his body was released Thursday. Police said they're investigating if he was the victim of foul play. 

Edozie, who, like Day, is Black, said Day was someone who looks like a lot of other students on campus — himself included.

"To see someone that looks like me go missing," he said, "it feels like efforts weren't being made fast enough or weren't being taken seriously to find someone who had went missing."

He also said he expected more from ISU, which had sent reminders to students stating they cared about them. Edozie also mentioned a recent report of an attempted abduction of a female student.

"I just feel campus safety is at an all-time low, and we've only been on campus a month and a half," he said.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said that following the reported abduction attempt, university police spent a lot of time talking to concerned students and parents "to reassure people there was not a widespread problem."

Jome said they have a lot of things in place for student safety — such as security patrols, Blue Light emergency phones and the SafeWalks program — and the university police department is very responsive.

He also said they didn't want to downplay any students' fears, but social media amplification can be difficult to combat.

"If they feel that they have encountered something, the university police department takes it seriously and they look into that," he said.

ISU freshman Alexander Duffy said people still have a lot of questions about the Day case. He raised concerns about campus communication, as well as how race plays in as a factor.

"When we see white people go missing, very quickly their cases pick up," he said. "With people of color, that often isn't the case."

Nationally, commentators have drawn parallels between attention placed on the search for the missing Gabby Petito, 22, who is white. Her remains were found in a Wyoming national park.

Authorities have said they're continuing to investigate how Day ended up in LaSalle County. He was last seen at a Bloomington cannabis dispensary. 

Before the identification of Day's body was announced, an event had been planned in uptown Normal calling on authorities to put more resources into the investigation. That event was turned into a memorial after Thursday's announcement, but was later canceled entirely. 

Jome said the university was cautious about sharing initial media reports on Day's disappearance, and made certain their information was consistent with the Bloomington Police Department.

"We want to make sure whatever messaging we put out is correct and is serving a positive purpose," he said.

Jome added that ISU shared information about the case through its social media channels and on its website. He also said university police, as well as students, staff and faculty, distributed flyers throughout the community.

ISU hosted a Night of Support Sept. 3, in coordination with Day's family and the Multicultural Center. Jome said it was very well attended.

"I think it is very important to emphasize we were very careful to coordinate what we were doing with the family," Jome said. "Our members were in contact with the family to offer support to them and remained in contact throughout the whole thing."

"We try to be very sensitive," he said. 

