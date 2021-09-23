Watch now: Body found in Illinois River is Jelani Day, who went missing 4 weeks ago Saturday

PERU — A body found in the Illinois River three weeks ago was identified Thursday as that of Jelani Day, the Illinois State University graduate student whose disappearance nearly a month ago triggered national attention and emotional pleas to those with information to come forward. A cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, officials said.

In a Facebook post, Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, wrote, “There are no words to clearly communicate our devastation. ... Our hearts are broken.”

Jelani Day, 25, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond/Hello store in Bloomington. His family in Danville and a faculty member at ISU reported him missing the next day. His family had last spoken to him Aug. 23, and the faculty member noted he had not been in class for several days.

Day’s 2019 Chrysler 300 was located in Peru on Aug. 26; inside were the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Illinois State Police K9 units searched the area, with assistance from the Peru and Utica fire departments' drone teams. The Oglesby Fire Department also helped with ground search efforts.

Additional searches were held in the Peru area but failed to find Day until Sept. 4, when the Illinois Search and Rescue Council, among other responding agencies, recovered the body, according to the statement.

LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch had said the identification could take many days or several weeks.

Day's body was recovered from near the south bank of the Illinois River, east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge in Peru. Bloomington Police responded, along with the Lasalle County Coroner’s Office, the Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

According to a joint statement from the Peru and Bloomington police departments and the LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices, Day was identified through forensic dental information and DNA testing and comparison.

'We'll get that answer'

In a news conference Thursday, BPD spokesman John Fermon acknowledged there had been a DNA testing backlog and said their investigation with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office is not complete. The department is still working to determine if foul play was involved.

“Over time, that’s where we’ll get that answer,” he said, noting the department could not say whether or not any suspects had been identified.

According to data posted to Illinois State Police’s website, the Division of Forensic Services had listed a backlog of 3,745 uncompleted biology tasks as of Aug. 31.

A representative with ISP said their Division of Forensic Services can’t comment on open cases, adding “all DNA cases are a priority.” The spokesperson also told The Pantagraph the forensics services division regularly communicates with user agencies to prioritize cases and provide information in a timely fashion.

In her Facebook post, Bolden Day asked the community to continue to pray for her family as they focus on finding out what happened to her son.

“At this moment there are more questions than answers surrounding Jelani’s disappearance and death, and that is where we will focus our energy,” the post read. “As of this moment, we do not know what happened to Jelani and we will not stop until we do.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Fermon said some information would not be released, though "we try to release all the information that can be helpful in locating the missing person without ruining the investigation down the road."

A memorial planned by an ISU student for 4 p.m. Saturday at Uptown Circle had initially been framed as a protest, calling for the FBI to be involved in the case.

On Thursday morning, Becky Cramblit, the public affairs officer for the FBI office in Springfield, told The Pantagraph the bureau has had some involvement with Day’s case, but she deferred to the Bloomington Police Department as the lead agency.

“We have been in communication with the Bloomington Police Department over the last several weeks on the case,” she said.

'We love each other'

Fermon said the department had worked with several organizations, including ISP, Peru police and several search and rescue teams.

“We’re not too proud to reach out for help,” he said. “Our department is a great department, and sometimes if we need expertise or need some help, we'll say, ‘Hey, we got an idea,' and sometimes it's good to discuss with another organization.”

Fermon said Thursday the department is glad when more media organizations start to spread information on missing person cases.

“We’re lucky the story had exploded as well as it did. ... More than likely it helped.”

Fermon also said their thoughts and prayers are with Day's family, his friends, and everyone who's involved.

"It kind of touched the hearts of everybody in America," Fermon said of the case.

He also asked the public to make sure they're supportive and empathetic on social media, as Day's family is going through the grieving process.

In her post, Bolden Day thanked “every single person who has thought about, prayed for, talked about and searched for Jelani. The love you’ve shown our family has sustained us and we will definitely need you even more in the days to come.

“We love each and every one of you for making Jelani’s story personal.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsey Watznauer Education Reporter Follow Kelsey Watznauer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today