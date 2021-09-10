 Skip to main content
Watch now: Body camera footage of fatal Normal police shooting released

Authorities have released body camera footage of the Aug. 30 shooting at a Normal mobile home.

NORMAL — Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal. 

Watch now: Prosecutor rules police 'justified' in fatal shooting of Normal man

Watch now: 911 calls for Normal shooting released

Community 'heartbroken' after Normal shooting that left 3 dead

Watch now: 3 killed, including suspect, 3 injured in north Normal shooting, police say

Watch now: Illinois State Police speak about Normal shooting that left 3 dead

 

Watch now: Authorities release body camera footage of Aug. 30 Normal shooting

