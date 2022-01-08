Watch now: Bloomington Townships firewood shed goes up in smoke

BLOOMINGTON — Billowing clouds of smoke drifted north Saturday evening into Bloomington after a pole barn storing firewood went ablaze off of South Morris Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene in freezing temperatures shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Lutz Road and Morris Avenue.

Bloomington Township Assistant Fire Chief Les Siron said a structure fire was reported to dispatchers, and then the Bloomington Fire Department got to the scene and found heavy fire in a metal barn that slowly evolved.

"It's always had firewood," Siron said of the building, adding that people who live there split the wood and sell it.

A reporter with The Pantagraph observed heavy fire damage to the structure, with its roof partially collapsed. Two aerial ladder trucks sprayed water from above, and one power line had been downed.

Corn Belt Energy reported 512 customers in McLean County were experiencing a power outage as of 6:21 p.m. Saturday. Ameren Illinois listed no outages at that time.

Firefighters had the flames mostly knocked down by 5:20 p.m., the assistant chief said, and they were working to dismiss some of the crews.

The Downs Community Fire Protection District, Heyworth Fire and EMS and the Randolph Township Fire District also assisted at the scene, according to Siron.

He said a cause has not been determined, and no one was hurt.

Bloomington Police Sgt. Jim Clesson said South Morris Avenue near Lutz Road was still closed to traffic as of 6:20 p.m. Saturday. He expected it to remain closed for some time.

Siron said Saturday night was a little chilly to work outside, but not too bad.

"It was worse yesterday," he said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.