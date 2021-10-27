Watch now: Bloomington police chief holds first public event with residents

BLOOMINGTON — Three weeks after taking over as Bloomington's head cop, Jamal Simington identified trust and diversity as two major challenges facing the city's police department.

"Lack of trust of the police department and law enforcement in general is an item you hear about frequently," Simington told The Pantagraph in an interview Wednesday. "Actioning those things that will overcome the barriers that have led to mistrust, perhaps in this community or others, we really have to focus on.

He added, "Again, the more diverse an agency is, the more capable it will be in trying to overcome those concerns."

Simington, 48, officially stepped into his role as Bloomington's police chief earlier this month after leaving his role with the Illinois State Police as deputy director for the division of the academy. He has worked in law enforcement for 30 years.

In an effort to learn more about the community and engage with citizens, the public was invited Wednesday night to a meet and greet with Simington. For a 45 minute period people were able to ask questions of the chief, what issues he saw facing the community, and how he plans to lead the department.

Several questions were raised regarding collaboration with community organizations, as well as topics spanning gun violence, trust in law enforcement, diversity, and education.

Around 25 people attended the meeting.

Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, said that while she had met Simington prior to his hiring at the BPD, she was looking forward to seeing how he worked with residents to repair trust in law enforcement.

"There are some opportunities here with which we can grow and that we can be a better community because of what he can bring to the table," she said in an interview with The Pantagraph after the event. "Trust is probably the number one elephant in the room because we've to law enforcement on the ground and community members need to feel that, if they're pulled over, that they're safe, if they're given a citation, that it's fair."

During the discussion, Simington identified diversity as an area to work on during his assessment of the department.

"We should be a reflection of the community, and we know right now we're not, to be frank," he said.

In a later discussion with The Pantagraph, Simington elaborated on the types of recruitment efforts the department is taking to increase diversity within the department. Such methods include targeting universities and career centers with law enforcement programs and casting a wide net to gain a larger applicant pool.

"We're looking for capable folks that are ready to serve in this high stress occupation," he said. "We will provide the training, we will provide all of the uniforms and equipment, come work for us because it is an opportunity for you to make a career out, raise a family, and serve the community.”

Treyce Spears, 63, asked Simington about the police department's involvement in the death investigation of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University Student who went missing in August and later pulled from the Illinois River.

"With my life and professional experience, I know the Bloomington Police department did a great effort," Simington said in response to the question. "There was tremendous effort given to the case from the start."

He added that department continues to work with the joint-task force every day. That multi-jurisdictional team is comprised of the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle county sheriff's and coroner's departments, the Illinois State Police, and the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit.

"We're going to do our very best to try and figure it out," he said.

Following the meeting Spears and her sister, Ramona Shaw, 67, both of Bloomington, shared their first impressions and thoughts of Simington and his future role in the community. Both asked questions of the chief during the meeting and said he provided thoughtful responses.

"I do think having him here as chief is a great first impression for young people who are coming to up to see what is possible for them to be," said Spears.

Shaw, who was primarily concerned with trust and police interaction with citizens, said that she wants to hear more from Simington regarding his thoughts on police reform and taking certain responsibilities off of officers when responding to certain situations that could be handled by a social worker.

"We all say training, but training is a very temporary thing," said Shaw. "Some of these things you cannot train people for, it just has to be their behavior. You're not going to convince every police officer that treating everyone with respect is the right thing to do."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.