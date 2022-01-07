Watch now: Bloomington-Normal had 40 shots fired calls in 2021. Here's where.

BLOOMINGTON – Kimberly Jones was eating dinner at her Bloomington home with family and friends last fall when they suddenly heard a terrible “boom” followed by a couple more.

Jones asked her guests “What is that?” and her son’s girlfriend, Brianna Wright, 17, who was pregnant at the time, said it was gunfire. Several bullets flew into her Hershey Road apartment as everyone dropped to the floor.

“So, I was just like, ‘Down, down, down, down,’ and we had to crawl to the basement,” Jones said.

Wright was wounded in the hip by a bullet. A cousin was skimmed. All told, six bullets entered the apartment.

The dramatic scene, which remains under investigation, marked one of 40 shots fired calls in Bloomington-Normal called into police in 2021, a year that saw a spike in gun violence across the state and the Midwest.

Minneapolis recorded the highest number of homicides in over 20 years. Chicago also had one of the most violent years on record. Shooting deaths have also been an ongoing issue in Peoria, Decatur and Champaign-Urbana.

But an analysis by The Pantagraph shows that sharp increase has not extended locally. There were nine shots fired calls in Normal last year, the same as in 2020. Bloomington had 31, compared to an average of 26 over the past five years.

Other findings:

Of those shootings, seven people died from gunfire, including one suspect who had killed two in an August shooting in Normal.

November was the most violent month of 2021, with seven shootings and one homicide.

Another violent string came at the end of August when there were four shootings in five days. One of those included three deaths when a gunman opened fire in the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park about 3:44 p.m. Aug. 30, killing two people and wounding three others. The suspect, Ronald J. Reiner, 66, was killed by police in the shootout.

Overall, the Twin Cities remain well behind the amount of gun violence seen in other similar-sized cities in Central Illinois such as Peoria or Champaign-Urbana.

That's despite Bloomington-Normal having the largest population among the three areas, according to the 2020 census. Bloomington-Normal's combined population was about 131,000, while Champaign-Urbana's combined population was close to 127,000, and Peoria's census count was about 113,000 in 2020.

And the number of homicides in Bloomington-Normal last year was much lower than some recent years.

According to news reports, Urbana had 107 confirmed shootings in 2021, with 10 of those being fatal. Meanwhile, Champaign experienced more than 250 shootings and 17 shooting deaths last year. Peoria set a city record for 34 homicides in 2021.

Chicago had one of its deadliest years in nearly 25 years in 2021, reaching at least 800 homicides, according to a combination of reports by the Chicago Police Department, the Cook County medical examiner's office and The Chicago Tribune. More than 90% of those deaths were a result of gun violence, according to those reports.

The factors at play

Similar trends are seen in other large cities across the country. Criminologists attribute the recent nationwide violent crime to a confluence of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, as well as conflicts over politics and race.

Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner said that while the police department has always had a focus on violent crime, it's become even more crucial as gun violence has risen across the U.S. in the past decade.

“Six or seven years ago if we were looking at like our narcotics investigations, we were looking at narcotics," Bleichner said. "And we certainly are looking at that now, however, if we’ve got a case where we can work it and it’s narcotics, and we’ve got another one that’s narcotics involving firearms and we’ve only got the resources to do one, we’re going to always pick the one that has firearms because that’s a critical focus for us in taking those off the street.”

In Bloomington, Officer John Fermon, a department spokesman, credited the lower numbers to a series of overlapping factors.

“Our city has very low shootings numbers (compared to other similar sized cities in Central Illinois) because of several reasons: Strong community support and partnerships, pro-active police work, specialized divisions, great investigation work into every single shooting in our city, cybercrimes unit and crime scene unity who collect evidence that can be used in the investigation," Fermon said.

He also credited support from the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, quick responses from patrol officers when incidents occur, a systemwide focus on habitually violent offenders, and the Bloomington Police Department's Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit that collects data and looks at violent crime trends.

Bleichner also pointed to the state's attorney's office in its focus on filing gun charges efficiently.

"I know they have a focus on removing those guns and charging those people appropriately because if you remove them from the street and they don't have a gun, they can't shoot and kill somebody," Bleichner said.

Fermon added that the police departments work with community partners “to help reduce at-risk youth getting into the gun violence culture,” and with the McLean County juvenile justice system in helping to steer teens off of violent pathways. The new five-year average of 26 per year is down from 28 shootings per year, he said.

YouthBuild, the Boys and Girls Club, schools and other community organizations are partners that Bleichner pointed to.

"There's a lot of opportunities there where I think we have resources in the community and if we have individuals that are maybe going down the wrong path, we have an opportunity to try and do some intervention ahead of time," Bleichner said.

‘They don’t know the impact’

Despite the data, officials say, each shooting has a wide-ranging impact on those involved.

Jones, the Bloomington resident, said the Sept. 27 shooting at her apartment changed her life. She would like to see stricter gun laws because “it just seems like guns can get in so many little kids’ hands now.”

“It’s so many shootings, so many senseless deaths all the time,” Jones said.

When the first gunshots pierced Jones' apartment, she was immediately worried about her 7-year-old grandson who was upstairs at the time. She quickly dialed 911 around 7:30 p.m. because Wright was shot in her right hip, and Wright’s cousin was hurt.

Wright spent four days in the hospital and could not walk. She underwent a two-month process of surgery and rehabilitation to learn to walk.

She has one more surgery left to go, as the bullet is still lodged in her right pelvic bone. Doctors wanted to wait to remove the bullet because she was pregnant, she said. Her baby girl was born Oct. 18 and they have been well since.

Jones said health officials told them that Wright could have been killed instantly if the bullet had traveled a bit farther.

“I hate to relive that day over and over again, all that kept playing in my head over and over again when I’m just hearing her say, ‘I’m shot, I’m shot,’” Jones said.

After living in Bloomington for about 21 years, Jones, 54, decided to relocate a few states over following the shooting. She said a rise in crime and gun violence on the east side of Bloomington over the past few years already had her contemplating the move.

“Crime happens everywhere, but it’s just totally different when it hits your house. It brings it to reality,” Jones said. “I should never be in the process of having dinner and my house ends up getting shot up.”

No arrests have been made. Fermon added that police “cannot and will not release more information about the active investigation, unless it helps us in the investigation.”

Jones hopes to see justice one day for the shooting and tougher gun laws aimed at taking the deadly weapons away from people.

“They don’t know the impact that it leaves on a person,” Jones said. “Now, I’m so leery about everything since this shooting. When I go out the door I’m looking around making sure, you know, you just don’t know the impact.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

