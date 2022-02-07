 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington, Normal crews respond to Bell Street apartment fire

A smoky fire at 710 E. Bell St. in Bloomington required an extra alarm.

BLOOMINGTON — No injuries were reported in an apartment house fire that began just before noon Monday at 710 E. Bell St. in Bloomington.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible on both the first and second floors of the four-unit apartment building.

Firefighters attacked the front and rear doors, as well as a door at the top of a rear staircase, to gain access and look for possible residents trapped inside.

020822-blm-loc-1bellfire

Bloomington firefighters arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.

The one woman who lives there escaped the building with her dog before fire officials arrived, authorities said, but one cat was found deceased inside the residence.

"There was a lot of fire when we arrived, so it already spread quite quickly," Bloomington Fire Department Spokesman Eric Davison said.

020822-blm-loc-2bellfire

A firefighter moved heavy lines after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.

Bloomington and Normal fire departments were dispatched to the area at 11:39 a.m.

Normal Town Council will vote on $2.5 million loan agreement for new fire station

Davison said the fire was mostly put out or under control at 12:06 p.m.

Crews were still on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to investigate the cause and to make sure any hot spots did not flare up. All units were cleared by 4:10 p.m.

020822-blm-loc-6bellfire

A Bloomington Fire Department commander gives instructions while fighting a two-story apartment house fire, Monday at 710 E. Bell St.

Davison said the fire caused "extensive damage" throughout the building. He said the bulk of the fire got behind the lath and plaster walls.

"If you have a fire, closing the door behind you when you leave could help limit that fire spread," Davison said.

