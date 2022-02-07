Watch now: Bloomington, Normal crews respond to Bell Street apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON — No injuries were reported in an apartment house fire that began just before noon Monday at 710 E. Bell St. in Bloomington.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible on both the first and second floors of the four-unit apartment building.

Firefighters attacked the front and rear doors, as well as a door at the top of a rear staircase, to gain access and look for possible residents trapped inside.

The one woman who lives there escaped the building with her dog before fire officials arrived, authorities said, but one cat was found deceased inside the residence.

"There was a lot of fire when we arrived, so it already spread quite quickly," Bloomington Fire Department Spokesman Eric Davison said.

Bloomington and Normal fire departments were dispatched to the area at 11:39 a.m.

Davison said the fire was mostly put out or under control at 12:06 p.m.

Crews were still on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to investigate the cause and to make sure any hot spots did not flare up. All units were cleared by 4:10 p.m.

Davison said the fire caused "extensive damage" throughout the building. He said the bulk of the fire got behind the lath and plaster walls.

"If you have a fire, closing the door behind you when you leave could help limit that fire spread," Davison said.

